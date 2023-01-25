Environment Secretary would like sewage discharges cut ‘a lot quicker’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Environment Secretary would like sewage discharges cut ‘a lot quicker’

By Press Association
January 25 2023, 6.13pm
The UK Government’s scheme to tackle sewage discharge has come in for criticism (Emily Whitfield-Wicks/PA)
The UK Government’s scheme to tackle sewage discharge has come in for criticism (Emily Whitfield-Wicks/PA)

The Environment Secretary has said she wants sewage to stop being pumped into waterways “more quickly” than the current target of 2050.

Therese Coffey admitted to peers that the practice of releasing storm overflows containing wastewater into rivers and seas is “not acceptable” and she would support accelerating progress if it did not have a “massive” impact on household bills.

She confirmed that the Government is not investing in upgrading water sewage systems, with a “consumer bill-driven” funding model being used to finance new work.

The comments came after the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) was accused of leaving consumers “up shit creek” due a lack of investment in the national sewage prevention scheme.

The Lords Industry and Regulators Committee heard from Ms Coffey on the scheme set out by former environment secretary George Eustice in August on tackling storm overflows.

Storm overflow outlets, of which there are 15,000 in England, currently release excess sewage and rainwater when under strain to prevent sewers becoming overloaded and backing up into homes.

In a plan to end dirty water dumping, companies will be expected to invest £56 billion over 25 years to combat the impact of storm overflows on England’s seas and rivers.

By 2050, no storm overflows will be permitted to operate outside of unusually heavy rainfall or to cause any adverse ecological harm.

In a letter sent to the committee before her appearance, Ms Coffey described the plan, which is due to be reviewed in 2027, as the “largest infrastructure programme in water company history”.

She said new targets — including improving all overflows releasing into, or near, every designated area of bathing water — amounted to the “toughest ever crackdown on sewage spills”.

Cabinet meeting
Environment Secretary Therese Coffey (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But committee chairman Lord Hollick, during what started as a prickly in-person evidence session on Wednesday, said the scheme for tackling discharges lacked ambition, and predicted that sewage would continue to spill into public waterways “for decades to come”.

“To be blunt, as far as I can see, Defra has left consumers, to coin a phrase, up shit creek, with little prospect of actually doing anything or any remediation over the next 20 or 30 years because there is a lack of investment,” the Labour peer said.

The Secretary of State said she did not think his statement was true, and argued that further action would have pushed household water bills up considerably.

She told peers that a report on the storm overflow problem estimated that total elimination could cost about £600 billion and add “an average of £850 extra to people’s water bills” by 2049.

The blueprint announced by Mr Eustice last summer is expected to add £42 per year by the same year, compared with current prices.

But Ms Coffey admitted wanting to “do it a lot quicker” if there would not be a “massive” impact on bills.

Lord Hollick stock
Lord Hollick (Nick Ansell/PA)

“Let’s be very clear about this, if we could do it a lot quicker without it being massive on bills, of course I would want it done more quickly,” she said.

“It is not good, it is not acceptable. Some companies are a lot better than others.”

The Environment Secretary said she had held meetings before Christmas with water companies which the Ofwat regulator “considered to be lagging” behind in making improvements.

She told peers she was “not going to suggest that the Government is going to use taxpayers’ money to fund” improving wastewater infrastructure.

However, she did hold the door open to spending Defra’s “pretty substantial” research budget on helping speed up improvements.

Ms Coffey said Defra-funded research, in collaboration with the water industry, could be seen as a “very good use of taxpayers’ money to help accelerate” or introduce innovative ways of diverting sewage.

The exchange came a day after an interactive map showed Thames Water storm overflows collectively discharged sewage for more than 154 hours over the previous two days.

The company said the discharges were necessary to prevent sewage backing up into people’s homes and businesses when the system exceeded capacity.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Police officers closed the road. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency
A9 between Broxden and Inveralmond reopens after collision
2
Revellers enjoy last year's Rewind Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rewind 2023: Line-up announced for Scone Palace festival
3
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth pupils ushered inside after man carrying Bible enters school playground and talks to…
4
Dens Park, the home of Dundee FC.
Dundee confirm Dens Park stay for next season amid fan concern
5
5
Fife teenager Alex Watson after a hit-and-run in Methil
Fife teenager ‘may never walk the same again’ after hit-and-run
6
Barnhill Barber owner Sangar Karim outside his shop on Wednesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee shop owners ‘devastated’ after series of overnight break-ins
7
The stolen van. Image: Key Joiners Ltd
Angus joiner’s van stolen during lunch break on Fife job
8
Logan Summers.
Baby-faced beast molested children in Dundee after stalking Snapchat and Instagram for images
9
Robertson at United, left, and celebrating with Darvel. Image: SNS / DCT
Darvel Scottish Cup hero Willie Robertson opens up on crippling gambling addiction while at…
10
Roselynn Smart at the junction with Balcarres Terrace and Balunie Avenue. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Boy missing from Dundee nursery found ‘running towards road’ by dog walker

More from The Courier

Jamie Gullan's chipped finished was ruled out by the officials. Image: SNS.
Jamie Gullan on Darvel warning and channelling anger over bizarre decision to fire Raith…
Chris Kane back in training, with coach Alex Cleland. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone players applaud Chris Kane back onto the training ground as striker takes…
Cameron Redpath was a star for Scotland the last time at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Cam Redpath puts injury nightmare behind him and aims for a regular…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Drugs seized from car near Broxden roundabout Picture shows; Broxden Roundabout . A9. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Cannabis worth £156,000 seized from car on A9 near Perth
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Collision causing delays Picture shows; Redhouse Roundabout . Kirkcaldy . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Drivers face delays between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes after A92 collision
Madras College building in Bell Brae.
Madras College schoolboy, 13, reported over knife incident
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 55, arrested in connection with approaching children at Perth primary school
Police are investigating the youth disorder at Greggs. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Greggs customer attempts citizen's arrest on teen in Dundee store 'siege'
2
Florent Hoti has left Arbroath. Image: SNS
Former Dundee United star Florent Hoti leaves Arbroath as short-term deal expires
The UK Government’s scheme to tackle sewage discharge has come in for criticism (Emily Whitfield-Wicks/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Covid lockdown police headbutt and three-year-old burned

Editor's Picks

Most Commented