At least ’24 civil servants involved in formal complaints against Dominic Raab’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

At least ’24 civil servants involved in formal complaints against Dominic Raab’

By Press Association
January 26 2023, 12.13am Updated: January 26 2023, 12.49am
Dominic Raab has reportedly been the subject of formal bullying complaints by at least 24 civil servants (James Manning/PA)
Dominic Raab has reportedly been the subject of formal bullying complaints by at least 24 civil servants (James Manning/PA)

Dominic Raab has reportedly been the subject of formal bullying complaints by at least 24 civil servants.

Eight formal allegations have been levelled against the Deputy Prime Minister and are being investigated by senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC.

But The Guardian says all but two of the those complaints involve multiple accusers, with a number of Mr Raab’s private office staff from his time as foreign secretary believed to have made submissions.

The newspaper said the total number of complainants is thought to be at least two dozen, though it could number more than 30.

Mr Raab said he is “always mindful” of his behaviour but makes “no apologies for having high standards” when asked whether he has changed how he deals with others.

The Justice Secretary previously told the BBC: “There’s a number of complaints that have been made.

“The minute that happened, the minute there were any formal complaints, and there was of course leaking and anonymous points made in the media, I immediately asked for an independent investigation.

“That’s outstanding. That’s ongoing. I can’t comment on that, it would be wrong for me to do so.

“But as I’ve said before, I’m confident I behaved professionally throughout, and of course the Government takes a zero-tolerance approach to bullying.”

He said it was for the lawyer “to make any further statements”.

“But there will be a report, it will go to the Prime Minister, it will be published, so there’s no question of dodging transparency around this.”

Rishi Sunak has resisted calls to suspend Mr Raab while the probe is conducted.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Dominic Raab insists he is ‘always mindful’ of his behaviour (Victoria Jones/PA)

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the report of dozens of complainants raised “yet more questions” over Mr Sunak’s judgement.

“These shocking claims of widespread bullying and intimidation raise yet more questions about the Prime Minister’s judgement,” she said.

“He promised a government of integrity and claimed zero tolerance for bullying, yet he not only appointed Dominic Raab as his Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary but continues to prop him up.

“The Cabinet he appointed is awash with sleaze and scandal, but the Prime Minister is too weak to do anything about it. There must be no whitewash, and the Prime Minister himself must come clean on what he knew when he reappointed Dominic Raab.”

Angela Rayner
Angela Rayner claims the PM is ‘too weak’ to do anything about Mr Raab (Peter Byrne/PA)

Asked whether he has modified his behaviour since the complaints were made, Mr Raab said: “I don’t think I have done anything wrong.

“So look, of course I’m always mindful of the way I behave.

“But, actually, I think what people want to know is that their Government ministers are striving every sinew to deliver for them and I make no apologies for having high standards, for trying to drive things forward…

“I think people expect ministers that come in to really push things forward and drive things forward.

“But that can be done, of course, in a professional way, and I’m confident that that’s what I’ve done throughout.”

File photo dated 03/03/22 of Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab
Dominic Raab said he makes ‘no apologies for having high standards’ (Joe Giddens/PA)

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “The investigation by Adam Tolley KC is ongoing so it would be inappropriate to comment further whilst that process takes place.”

An MoJ spokesperson said: “There is zero tolerance for bullying across the civil service. The Deputy Prime Minister leads a professional department, driving forward major reforms, where civil servants are valued and the level of ambition is high.

“There is an independent investigation under way and it would be inappropriate to comment further on issues relating to it until it is completed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Police officers closed the road. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency
A9 between Broxden and Inveralmond reopens after collision
2
The Radio 1 Big Weekend, Dundee. Radio 1 DJ Vernon Kay meets the crowd
EXCLUSIVE: BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend coming to Dundee in May
3
3
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tayside Tesla driver left in coma after horrific crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
4
Police are investigating the youth disorder at Greggs. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Greggs customer attempts citizen’s arrest on teen in Dundee store ‘siege’
2
5
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival
6
Michael Grant at Dundee Sheriff Court.
‘People will understand his actions’ — Dundee man who punched car thief leaves court…
7
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
8
Revellers enjoy last year's Rewind Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rewind 2023: Line-up announced for Scone Palace festival
9
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Drugs seized from car near Broxden roundabout Picture shows; Broxden Roundabout . A9. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Cannabis worth £156,000 seized from car on A9 near Perth
10
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 55, arrested in connection with approaching children at Perth primary school

More from The Courier

John Johnstone appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Arbroath paedophile used sick files to lure child into sending naked photos
Max Anderson is congratulated by team-mate Josh Mulligan in victory over Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Max Anderson hoping patience pays off as he bids for regular first-team…
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Hugh Black has introduced sheep to his arable farm Picture shows; Backboath farm. Forfar. Supplied by SAC Date; 24/01/2023
Regenerative ways to be shared at farm open day
McGrath is confident ahead of the visit of Celtic. Image: SNS
Dundee United's Celtic humiliation a 'distant memory' as Jamie McGrath addresses Wigan Athletic future
traditional British fish and chips; Shutterstock ID 284006963
Farmers told potatoes underpin ‘£4.5bn industry’
Janice Haig is one of the Perth residents behind the flooding meeting.
Perth 'RiverTrack' system considered as flood-struck communities take action
Cammy MacPherson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone will manage Cammy MacPherson game-time to ensure midfielder is 'big force' for…
Queues at the Corporation bus stance on Shore Terrace in 1948. Image: DC Thomson.
Did you ride the bus (or Champion the Wonder Horse) at Dundee's Shore Terrace?
Staff at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Pic by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside quietly scaling back surgery to avoid special measures over £39 million…
Peter Aitken and Carol Aitken. Image: Carol Aitken.
Rival may thwart Pitlochry couple's dream for climate café and men's shed

Editor's Picks

Most Commented