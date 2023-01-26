Labour: Young people being trafficked ‘into cannabis farms or prostitution’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour: Young people being trafficked ‘into cannabis farms or prostitution’

By Press Association
January 26 2023, 9.46am Updated: January 26 2023, 1.46pm
Young people are being trafficked across the Channel to the UK and then ‘into cannabis farms or into prostitution’, Labour has suggested (House of Commons/PA)
Young people are being trafficked across the Channel to the UK and then 'into cannabis farms or into prostitution', Labour has suggested (House of Commons/PA)

Young people are being trafficked across the Channel to the UK and then “into cannabis farms or into prostitution”, Labour has suggested.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said there is a “pattern” of young asylum-seekers being trafficked to the UK before criminals, likely to be from the same gangs that brought them to the UK, pick them up from outside Home Office hotels.

The Home Office contests any suggestion that children are being kidnapped and said “the wellbeing of children and minors in our care is an absolute priority”.

It comes after Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick told MPs in the House of Commons on Tuesday that more than 4,600 unaccompanied children have been accommodated in hotels since July 2021, and that “200 children remain missing, 13 of whom are under 16 years of age and only one of whom is female”.

He said 88% (176) of the unaccompanied asylum-seeking children still missing are Albanian nationals.

The disclosure has prompted leading charities to demand an independent inquiry into what Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, called a “child protection scandal”.

Ms Cooper told the BBC Breakfast programme on Thursday: “We’ve seen the reports of children going missing from asylum hotels in Sussex, where you have one hotel where there have been significant numbers of children and teenagers being picked up by criminal gangs.

“There is a pattern here but nobody is properly investigating.

“There’s no targeted unit going after them and saying ‘Look, this is a pattern’, where young people are being trafficked across the Channel and then into cannabis farms or into prostitution in some of the worst cases, but into organised crime, being picked up from outside these hotels.

“The Home Office is taking no serious action on this and I do think the Conservatives have just turned their backs on this serious action that’s needed to go after the criminal gangs and that’s what Labour’s saying we will make a priority.”

Unaccompanied asylum-seeking children are not detained and are free to leave the accommodation.

Labour has said it would set up a new National Crime Agency (NCA) unit of more than 100 officers to pursue criminal prosecutions and track down and seize the assets of the criminal gangs.

It said its analysis shows that people smugglers made £183 million from small boat crossings last year.

Ms Cooper added: “There is a pattern here – around 40% of those missing children are from one hotel alone. There is a pattern, and it is most likely the same criminal gangs that are operating that have brought the children and young people there in the first place and are then picking them up again.”

She said the Home Office “should also be taking action to end the contract with this particular hotel immediately”.

In a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed by more than 100 organisations, charities warned that the children – many of whom have been living in southern seaside towns – are at risk of exploitation.

Their letter urges him to end the practice of housing young refugees who have been separated from their families in Home Office hotels, and instead place them with specialist local authority teams who can protect them.

Co-ordinated by ECPAT UK and the Refugee Council, the open letter has been signed by charities including the NSPCC, Barnardo’s, Action for Children, Coram, The Children’s Society and National Children’s Bureau.

The letter condemns the Government’s “reported failures to protect vulnerable children from harm”, and highlights how housing young refugees in hotels was intended to be used only as a short-term emergency option.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Robust safeguarding procedures are in place to ensure all children and minors are safe and supported as we seek urgent placements with a local authority.

“Any child or minor going missing is extremely serious, and we work around the clock with the police and local authorities to urgently locate them and ensure they are safe.

“We are determined to stop the use of hotels for all minors.

“To achieve this goal, we are providing local authorities with £15,000 for every unaccompanied child they take into their care.”

