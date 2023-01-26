More than 6,000 Scots faced 24-hour wait in A&E last year, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

More than 6,000 Scots faced 24-hour wait in A&E last year, figures show

By Press Association
January 26 2023, 1.23pm
Nicola Sturgeon said the Scottish Government is ‘cautiously optimistic’ about the performance of the health service (Jeff Moore/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon said the Scottish Government is ‘cautiously optimistic’ about the performance of the health service (Jeff Moore/PA)

More than 6,000 patients waited longer than 24 hours in emergency departments in Scotland last year, new figures show.

Nicola Sturgeon was challenged on the statistics, released to Scottish Labour using freedom of information legislation, during at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday.

The party found 6,362 people waited longer than 24 hours in A&E, despite the Scottish Government’s target being that 95% of patients should be seen and subsequently admitted or discharged within four hours.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the same figure in 2019 was just 48.

He went on to say that 1,356 people waited more than 36 hours in A&E in 2022, and 390 waited more than 48 hours.

He told the First Minister: “This is the worst it has ever been.”

Ms Sturgeon acknowledged there has been “significant pressure” on the NHS, but said there have been recent signs of improvement. The number of patients seen within four hours in A&E in the week to January 15 was 64%, compared to 57.2% the previous week.

She said: “We are at this stage seeing an improving situation.

Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon pointed to an ‘improving situation’ in the NHS (Jane Barlow/PA)

“There is work still to do, we are supporting the NHS in that work, but we are hopeful that we’re seeing the severity of the winter crisis start to abate and that we will see further improvements over the week to come.”

Mr Sarwar asked the First Minister what is being done to ensure people are not dying due to long waits in A&E.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Long waits, whether in accident and emergency units or in any other part of the NHS, are unacceptable and they do have consequences, which is why we work so hard to reduce and eliminate long waits in the NHS.

“There is always something missing from Anas Sarwar’s question, important though these questions are, when he compares figures from 2018 to now, and that of course is a global pandemic we have been dealing with in the intervening period.

“That said, it remains the priority to tackle waits in our National Health Service, which is why we’re cautiously optimistic, although not complacent, about the improvements we are seeing in accident and emergency units.”

Mr Sarwar said the health service is “at breaking point”, adding: “Things are only getting worse on Nicola Sturgeon’s watch.

Anas Sarwar in Holyrood
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar raised the figures during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday (Andy Buchanan/PA)

“Our NHS, our patients and our staff deserve so much better than this.

“Why should people across Scotland continue to accept the unacceptable from this SNP Government?”

The First Minster said both she and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf – who has found himself under pressure from opposition parties to quit or be sacked – “take responsibility… for NHS Scotland every single day of the week”.

She went on to ask Mr Sarwar: “If it was all down to the SNP, then why is it that in the latest full month that we have statistics for, A&E performance in Scotland is 6.2 percentage points better than in Wales, where Labour is in government?”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Culdees Castle owners Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton.
‘We’ve spent £2m renovating our Perthshire castle – we’ve only finished three rooms’
2
Joules store in Bell St, St Andrews, will close on Saturday. Image: Google Maps.
Joules: Shock as Perth and St Andrews stores to close
2
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Thieves did just under ?20,000 worth of damage to a Broughty Ferry shop during a ram raid last week Picture shows; Saim Mohammad and the damage from last week's ram raid. Broughty Ferry, Dundee. Supplied by Matteo Bell/DC Thomson and Saim Mohammad Date; 25/01/2023
Ram raid at Broughty Ferry shop costs business £19,000
4
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival
5
Spark (right) with partner Kayley, daughter Myla and business partner John Souttar outside their Maison Dieu business. Image: DC Thomson/Gareth Jennings.
Former Dundee United duo’s cup success with Angus coffee business
6
Some of the crowd at the Dundee event in 2006. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee residents have their say on who should be on Radio 1’s Big Weekend…
7
Bell Baxter bullying victim Kaylynn Donald at home.
Fife schoolgirl Kaylynn, 12, speaks out after sickening bus assault on her caught on…
8
Latif Sarok leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
BMW driver’s ‘ridiculous’ A90 reverse caused smash with 84-year-old’s car
9
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tayside Tesla driver left in coma after horrific crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
10
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2

More from The Courier

Adventurer, TV presenter and mental health advocate Jason Fox.
Who Dares ex-commando Jason Fox has Dunfermline in his sights
Fox, left, and Postecoglou. Image: SNS
Ange Postecoglou message revealed as Dundee United boss Liam Fox recalls 'words of advice'…
Darvel manager Mick Kennedy. Image: SNS.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Mick Kennedy pre-match Darvel team-talk was inspirational but the opposite of what…
Police at Burnside Court, Lochee, following a "disturbance" at nearby Elders Court. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Five people charged over 'disturbance' at Dundee multi
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
Councillor Sean Dillon with Pittenweem resident Laura Marr and other locals. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Pittenweem councillor's great-gran 'would be spinning in grave' as dilapidated playpark torn down
Laura Young has launched a petition to get disposable vapes banned in Scotland. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
‘Disposable’ vapes – ban bid as Dundee recycling staff left stumped at the dump 
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone pre-season back four horror show against ICT spooked boss Callum Davidson
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Alex Triggs Gold Star Picture shows; Alex Triggs. Arbroath. Supplied by Kim Cessford DC Thomson Date; 26/01/2023
Gold Star for Arbroath youngster Alex, 10, for growing hair to donate to cancer…
Krzysztof Sawa was found guilty of voyeurism at Levenmouth pool. Image: DCT Thomson/ Google.
Pervert in black Speedos peered under Fife swimming pool cubicle at 12-year-old girl

Editor's Picks

Most Commented