Reproductive medicine expert appointed women’s health champion

An internationally renowned expert on reproductive medicine has been appointed as the first women’s health champion for Scotland.

Professor Anna Glasier was announced as the inaugural holder of the Scottish Government role on Thursday.

Prof Glasier, who holds a number of academic and research roles, is considered a world expert on emergency contraception.

She will help to implement an action plan on women’s health for the Government.

She said: “I am honoured to have been invited to champion women’s health in Scotland.

She will work with partners in the NHS, public and third sectors to drive forward the Women’s Health Plan with priorities including menopause services, menstrual health and heart health. pic.twitter.com/GZGS7gDCHz — Scot Gov Health (@scotgovhealth) January 26, 2023

“Scotland has a long tradition of being courageous in its approach to women’s health and the ambitious women’s health plan is no exception, recognising as it does the inequalities which affect women in many areas of health.

“I am eagerly looking forward to starting in the role and supporting progress with the medium and longer-term actions set out in the plan.”

She also asked the First Minister about improving uptake of the HPV vaccine among girls from deprived areas.

Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Ballie commented on the appointment during First Minister’s Questions, saying she welcomed Prof Glasier to the role but claimed the announcement was “18 months later than originally intended”.

Nicola Sturgeon replied: “We were the first part of the UK to have a women’s health plan.

“Of course Professor Glasier will now have the task of driving that forward.”