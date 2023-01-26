UK journalist Benjamin Hall makes first TV appearance after Ukraine attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK journalist Benjamin Hall makes first TV appearance after Ukraine attack

By Press Association
January 26 2023, 11.20pm
UK journalist Benjamin Hall makes first TV appearance after Ukraine attack (Roman Hrytsyna/AP)
UK journalist Benjamin Hall makes first TV appearance after Ukraine attack (Roman Hrytsyna/AP)

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall said he feels “more confident than I ever have” in his first live television appearance since being seriously injured in Ukraine.

The British journalist urged others in similar situations to “never give up” and said adversity could be overcome “no matter how painful something is”.

Hall was caught up in a shelling attack while reporting for Fox News on the ongoing Ukrainian war in March 2022.

His team was on the outskirts of Kyiv when his vehicle was hit by Russian shelling on March 14.

Hall was “burned all over” in the attack and lost half a leg and his feet as well as sustaining damage to one eye.

In an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Hall said “I think that when you’ve gone through something like I’ve gone through, the highs, the lows, you have to have a target, you have to get something to fight for.

“And this is it, trying to get back, trying to speak to you, trying to be on air and trying to tell people the stories, so perhaps it can help them.

“I’ve got one leg, I’ve got no feet, I see through one eye, one workable hand. I was burned all over, and I feel strong, I feel more confident than I ever have.”

Hall said that in the aftermath of the attack he had seen a vision of his three daughters, which gave him the strength to keep going.

Asked if he had advice for others in similar situations, he said: “I think it’s really important when you’re feeling low and there are many times that I was really at the bottom.

“When you have to know there’s good on the other side, that if you work hard, if you dedicate yourself to getting somewhere and you don’t stop trying to achieve that, you will get that and no matter how painful something is, no matter how hard it is.

“If you really want to and you have the support to do it, you can get there, never give up. Never assume it’s all over. It’s inside you and it’s always good on the other side.”

Hall’s memoir, in which he talks about the attack and his subsequent recovery, is titled Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission To Make It Home and will be released on March 14.

His Ukrainian producer Oleksandra Kuvshynova and Irish cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski were both killed in the incident. Hall paid tribute to them shortly after.

