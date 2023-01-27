Jeremy Hunt in plea to early retirees: ‘Britain needs you’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jeremy Hunt in plea to early retirees: ‘Britain needs you’

By Press Association
January 27 2023, 11.02am Updated: January 27 2023, 11.06am
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (Aaron Chown/PA)
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (Aaron Chown/PA)

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has told those who left the workforce during the pandemic and not returned that “Britain needs you.”

Citing data that shows that millions of people have chosen to exit the workforce, Mr Hunt said that businesses would struggle to grow if they cannot find enough staff.

He said that employment was a “vital” part of his plan to help Britain get back to growth.

“High employment levels have long been a strength of our economic model,” Mr Hunt said.

“Since 2010, we have seen a record employment rate, the lowest unemployment in nearly 50 years, and labour market participation at an all-time high.”

But the pandemic exposed “weaknesses”, he said. Employment levels are lower than they were before the pandemic by around 300,000 people.

Around one fifth of working age adults are economically inactive, a figure that includes students, mothers and fathers caring for children and those with long-term illnesses. It also includes early retirees and those who have simply decided that work is not worth their time.

“Excluding students, this amounts to 6.6 million people, an enormous and shocking waste of talent and potential,” he said.

He added that around five million of these people do not want to work.

“If companies can’t employ the staff they need, they can’t grow,” Mr Hunt said at an event hosted by Bloomberg.

He added: “So, it’s time for a fundamental programme of reforms to support people with long-term conditions or mental illness to overcome the barriers and prejudices that prevent them from working.

“We will never harness the full potential of our country unless we unlock it for each and every one of our citizens. Nor will we fix our productivity puzzle unless everyone who can participate, does.”

Mr Hunt said: “So, to those who retired early after the pandemic, or haven’t found the right role after furlough, I say: Britain needs you. And we will look at the conditions necessary to make work worth your while.”

