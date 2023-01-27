‘Never again’: Starmer to tell London party conference that Labour has changed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Never again’: Starmer to tell London party conference that Labour has changed

By Press Association
January 27 2023, 10.31pm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (James Manning/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (James Manning/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer will say that the work of “never again” never stops, as he uses a speech in London to emphasise how the party has changed under his leadership.

He is also set to offer a sober message to members that, under a Labour Government, “sound money” will have to come first.

Speaking at London Labour’s annual conference on Saturday, the party leader will say: “Our message at the next election must be we are different to the party Britain rejected in 2019.

“We must point to the changes we’ve made – must say, never again will Labour be a party of protest not public service.

“Never again will Labour fail to grasp that economic stability is the foundation of all our ambitions.

“Never again will Labour allow hate to spread unchallenged. We have changed our party and we’re ready to change Britain.”

In his speech, to around 600 people in central London, Sir Keir will say that a Labour Government would put “country first, party second”.

Discussing the need to tackle antisemitism and support Nato, he will say: “Let me be clear – this work never stops. Our commitment to fighting all forms hate and discrimination – never stops.

“‘Never again’ – never stops.

“It’s up to us – everyone here – to keep up the work of fighting antisemitism and changing our party. Because if we stop for one moment then we forgo the right to change our communities, our cities, our country. That’s what a party fit to serve the country means.

“And that’s why we had to show our support for Nato is non-negotiable.

“And show we want business to thrive and prosper, understanding the importance of sound money.

“Country first, party second.”

Keir Starmer visit to Princess Alexandra Hospital
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and Deputy Leader Angela Rayner (Yui Mok/PA)

Labour remain ahead of Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives in the polls after another difficult week for Downing Street that has seen the Government grapple with the row over Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs.

The Labour leader will reiterate his pledge to devolve more powers from Westminster, hitting out at the “moral bankruptcy” of the Conservatives.

“We have an economy that hoards potential and a politics that hoards power.

“No similar country puts so much decision-making in the hands of so few people.

“And it’s no coincidence this leaves us with more regional inequality than anywhere else in Europe.

“No accident it leads to the moral bankruptcy we see play out – every week – from the Tories in Westminster.”

The speech will also see Sir Keir promise to end “sticking plaster politics” for the NHS.

“We’ll tackle the capacity crisis with more doctors, more nurses, more health visitors, we’ll broker a fair pay agreement that will transform the pay and conditions for every carer in the country and we’ll reform the NHS, so it once again gives people the care and security they deserve.”

He will also warn that “sound money” must “come first” in government.

“The lesson of the last year is stark. Lose control of the economy, and its businesses and working people who pick up the bill.

“We can’t let that happen, even when it puts a brake on things – good Labour things – we might like to do in power.

“Sound money in our public finances comes first. But at the same time, we must be bold on reform, on reconstruction, on national renewal. That’s what the British people expect from a Labour government – and we will deliver.

“Because for all the challenges we face – I remain optimistic about our future. I believe in our country, I believe in our businesses, I believe in our people, I believe in our spirit.”

