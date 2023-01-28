Climate activists protest outside Barclays offices in Glasgow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Climate activists protest outside Barclays offices in Glasgow

By Press Association
January 28 2023, 5.35pm
Extinction Rebellion Scotland activists, dressed as Barclays executives, during the event (Robert Perry/PA)
Climate activists have staged a protest outside Barclay’s offices in Glasgow, calling for an end to finance for the fossil fuel industry.

Extinction Rebellion protesters dressed as Barclays executives poured oil on a chained globe during the event in Argyle Street.

The Stop Rosebank group, which is campaigning against a new oil field in the North Sea, also backed the protest.

In November last year, two men were arrested after windows were smashed during an Extinction Rebellion demonstration at Barclays offices in Clyde Place Quay.

Extinction Rebellion Scotland protests
Extinction Rebellion Scotland took part in the protest (Robert Perry/PA)

Rachael Alexander, from Extinction Rebellion Scotland, said: “Barclays have proven that their corporate and public strategies to target climate change are little more than hot air.

“They do not care about the planet, and they do not care about us.

“As long as fossil fuels are still profitable, they will continue to invest despite knowing that rising sea levels will leave parts of Glasgow underwater in a matter of decades.

“No amount of empty promises and meaningless jargon will absolve them of their responsibility for such environmental destruction.”

Sally Clark, from the campaign group Biofuelwatch, said: “It is shocking that Barclays is funding forest destruction, biodiversity loss, environmental injustice and climate-wrecking emissions through its investments in Drax which is the UK’s single largest carbon emitter and the world’s biggest tree burner.

“If we are to keep global temperature rises below 1.5 degrees, we need to protect and restore the world’s forests, not allow big polluters like Drax and funders like Barclays to send our futures up in smoke.”

