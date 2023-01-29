Action needed on long-term empty properties, say Lib Dems

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Action should be taken on homes lying empty, the Liberal Democrats have said, after figures showed there are 42,865 long-term empty properties in Scotland.

The figures were published this week in the Scottish Government’s quarterly housing update.

A property is considered to be long-term empty if it is eligible for council tax and empty for more than six months.

At the end of December 2021, there were thought to have been a total of 43,072 homeless people in Scotland.

Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie said the similarity of the figures showed a “calamitous mismatch” in housing policy, and called for new loans to help derelict properties be brought back into use.

He said: “Most of us take for granted that we will be comfortable and secure with a roof over our heads.

“There is a calamitous mismatch at work when a country can have tens of thousands of people desperate for a roof over their heads and also have tens of thousands of empty properties sitting around.

“For Scots trapped in unstable situations, sofa-surfing or even living on the streets, it must feel like adding insult to injury.

“Not all of these properties would be instantly ready for occupation, but the Scottish Government must do far more to work with local authorities and communities to ensure that where properties have sat unused for years, steps are taken to bring them back into use.

“That’s why Scottish Liberal Democrats have called for new help to renovate loans to bring derelict homes back into use and strengthen our commitment to ending homelessness across Scotland.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Tackling empty homes is a priority for the Scottish Government.

“We continue to fund the work of the Scottish Empty Homes Partnership, which has helped to bring 8,259 homes into use as warm, safe and secure housing.

“Scotland has led the way in the delivery of affordable housing across the UK and has some of the strongest homelessness legislation in the world.

“We have delivered almost 113,000 affordable homes since 2007, over 79,000 of which were for social rent and have committed to delivering 110,000 affordable homes by 2032.

“The number of households in temporary accommodation is too high and we are firmly committed to reducing it.”