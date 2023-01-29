Sunak fires Zahawi for ‘serious breach’ after tax affairs row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Sunak fires Zahawi for ‘serious breach’ after tax affairs row

By Press Association
January 29 2023, 11.15am Updated: January 29 2023, 4.45pm
Former Conservative chairman Nadhim Zahaw has been sacked by Rishi Sunak (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Former Conservative chairman Nadhim Zahaw has been sacked by Rishi Sunak (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Nadhim Zahawi has been fired by Rishi Sunak for a “serious breach” of the Ministerial Code, following days of controversy over the Conservative Party chairman’s tax affairs.

Mr Zahawi, who was appointed to the role by the Prime Minister last October, had been facing calls to stand aside after Mr Sunak ordered an ethics inquiry into the former chancellor’s tax affairs.

The Tory chairman had faced damaging reports that he had settled an estimated £4.8 million bill with HM Revenue & Customs while he was chancellor, including paying a penalty.

Pressure on ministers grew after HMRC boss Jim Harra told MPs there are “no penalties for innocent errors in your tax affairs”.

The rapid conclusion of the investigation by Sir Laurie Magnus, the Prime Minister’s independent adviser on ministers’ interests, came after Mr Sunak resisted calls to sack his party colleague immediately and instead stressed the need for “due process”.

But in a letter published on Sunday morning and following Sir Laurie’s inquiry, Mr Sunak told Mr Zahawi that he believed he had committed a “serious breach of the Ministerial Code”.

“As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position in His Majesty’s Government.”

Handout image of a letter from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Nadhim Zahawi who has been sacked as Conservative Party chairman
The letter from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Nadhim Zahawi, sacking him as Conservative Party chairman (10 Downing Street/PA)

In the letter, Mr Sunak told the Tory MP: “When I became Prime Minister last year, I pledged that the Government I lead would have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level.”

He paid tribute to Mr Zahawi’s contribution to the Government, including his role as vaccines minister during the pandemic.

“As you leave, you should be extremely proud of your wide-ranging achievements in Government over the last five years.

In his reply to the Prime Minister, Mr Zahawi did not explicitly refer to the findings of the inquiry.

The row surrounding Mr Zahawi had centred on a tax bill over the sale of shares in YouGov – the polling firm he founded – worth an estimated £27 million and which were held by Balshore Investments, a company registered offshore in Gibraltar and linked to Mr Zahawi’s family.

Mr Zahawi, who has been MP for Stratford-upon-Avon since 2010, had said that HMRC concluded there had been a “careless and not deliberate” error in the way the founders’ shares, which he had allocated to his father, had been treated.

He had also insisted he was “confident” he had “acted properly throughout”.

On Sunday, he told Mr Sunak that he was concerned “about the conduct from some of the fourth estate in recent weeks”, in a reference to the media.

He said: “It has been, after being blessed with my loving family, the privilege of my life to serve in successive governments and make what I believe to have been a tangible difference to the country I love.”

In comments which appear to indicate that the former chancellor holds out little prospect of returning to office in the years to come, he said: “You can be assured of my support from the backbenches in the coming years. Your five priorities are the right priorities, and I will do whatever I can to help you deliver them.”

Sir Laurie’s four-page report, dated January 29, said the technical details of the HMRC investigation were outside his scope.

New Independent Adviser
Sir Laurie Magnus carried out an investigation into Nadhim Zahawi (David Parry/PA)

Instead, he considered Mr Zahawi’s “handling of the matter in light of his responsibilities as a minister”.

In that regard, he found that the Tory chairman had shown “insufficient regard for the general principles of the Ministerial Code and the requirements in particular, under the seven Principles of Public Life, to be honest, open and an exemplary leader through his own behaviour”.

Among the findings, he notes “omissions” from Mr Zahawi that amount to a “serious failure” to meet the standards of the Ministerial Code.

He said: “In the appointments process for the governments formed in September 2022 and October 2022, Mr Zahawi failed to disclose relevant information – in this case the nature of the investigation and its outcome in a penalty – at the time of his appointment, including to Cabinet Office officials who support that process.

“Without knowledge of that information, the Cabinet Office was not in a position to inform the appointing Prime Minister.”

The sacking came as Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove toured broadcast studios on behalf of the Government.

“Because someone commits a lapse or a sin, that shouldn’t be automatically taken as an opportunity to damn an entire organisation or a way of working,” he told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme as news of Mr Zahawi’s dismissal broke.

“There are always people who will fall short, whether it’s in politics or other parts of public life, or professional life, or in any area.”

Mr Sunak is unlikely to appoint a new Conservative chairman by the end of Sunday, the PA news agency understands.

Stephen Massey, the party’s chief executive, will step in as interim chair.

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said the Prime Minister should have sacked the Tory MP a “long time ago”.

“It’s vital that we now get answers to what Rishi Sunak knew and when did he know it. We need to see all the papers, not just have the Prime Minister’s role in this brushed under the carpet.”

The Liberal Democrats also called on Mr Zahawi to go a step further and leave parliament.

But Mr Gove rejected calls for Mr Zahawi’s departure from politics, telling Times Radio that he should “absolutely not” quit as an MP.

Former Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg was quick to float Boris Johnson as a possible replacement.

“He has all the right attributes for a party chairman. He is charismatic, he rallies the troops. He’s a sort of fully loaded Conservative. So I think that type of personality would be a very good one for a party chairman,” he told GB News.

George Osborne, the former Conservative chancellor, said that Mr Sunak was being “pulled down” by “hangovers” from the era of Boris Johnson.

“The big question for the Rishi Sunak premiership was whether his high ratings could pull the Tory party up, or the Tory party’s low ratings would pull him down.

“And at the moment, he is being pulled down by a series of scandals which do not directly involve him, are kind of hangovers, if you like, of the Johnson era. But he needs to do something pretty quickly,” he told the The Andrew Neil Show on Channel 4.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
2
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
The House of Bruar in Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
House of Bruar boss announces £2m expansion plan
4
Concern growing for missing Dundee girl. Image: Police Scotland.
Growing concerns for missing girl, 12, last seen two days ago in Dundee
5
Willie Collum goes to the VAR monitor at Ibrox during Rangers v St Johnstone.
ERIC NICOLSON: Willie Collum’s display at Ibrox has single-handedly undermined my faith in VAR
2
6
Chief Superintendent James Cameron during the hunt for the killer of Carol Lannen.
James Cameron: Detective in charge of Templeton Woods murder inquiry dies
7
Shona is transforming the Elie ice cream shop
Former nurse hopes to scoop Instagram success with Fife 1950’s-style ice cream shop
8
Tony Watt could seal a move to Belgium. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Watt could make shock Belgium return as top-flight side eye Dundee United…
9
The museum is planned for the old 'golf ball' Nato spy base at Balado Bridge in Balado. Image: Amazing Results Estate Agents
How you can be part of space museum planned for ex-Nato spy base in…
10
The Malmaison hotel in Dundee.
Dundee hotels cash in as prices soar for Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2

More from The Courier

Tony Watt was notable by his absence on Sunday. Image: SNS
Tony Watt transfer latest as Liam Fox laments major Dundee United failing in Celtic…
Aaron Mooy seals the points. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments amid Tannadice déjà vu…
Large plumes of smoke were visible on the A90. Image:Fubar News/Facebook
Bus fire closes A90 in both directions near Brechin
Dunfermline vice-captain Chris Hamilton. Inage: SNS.
Chris Hamilton says Dunfermline players 'had a few words' at half-time in 'frustrating' draw…
Andrew and Amy Skea from Potato House in Auchterhouse. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pink chips and blue mash: The Angus farmers putting colourful potatoes back on our…
Tiffany Scott is set to move to a female-only prison. Image: Central Scotland News Agency.
Tiffany Scott: Scottish Government U-turns on moving trans prisoner from Fife to women's prison
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Anna Lapwoods Caird Hall concert was cut short by 40 mins due to a broken organ Picture shows; Anna Lapwood and the Caird Hall. Caird Hall, Dundee. Supplied by Tom Arber and Shutterstock Date; 29/01/2023
ORGAN FAILURE: Anna Lapwood concert at Caird Hall cut short due to broken instrument
Former golf club captain Stanley Milne.
Stanley Milne: Dundee golfer who landed nine holes in one dies
Martin Rennie opened the scoring early in the match. Image: Craig Brown.
3 talking points from Clyde v Dunfermline as Pars drop points in League One…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police were called to a Kirkcaldy street on Sunday morning following a car fire Picture shows; Linton Lane in Kirkcaldy. Kirkcaldy, Fife. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 29/01/2023
Emergency services called to Kirkcaldy street after 'suspicious' car fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented