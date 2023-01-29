Government like ‘band on the Titanic’ over illegal migration, says Tory MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government like ‘band on the Titanic’ over illegal migration, says Tory MP

By Press Association
January 29 2023, 8.35pm
A heated exchange over illegal immigration happened in a Conservative WhatsApp group (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A heated exchange over illegal immigration happened in a Conservative WhatsApp group (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A Tory MP compared the Government to the “band on the Titanic”, according to leaked WhatsApp messages.

The messages, reported by Sky News and apparently leaked from the so-called Common Sense Group of Tory MPs on WhatsApp, reveal a number of parliamentarians attacking civil servants and bemoaning Rishi Sunak’s Government.

Lee Anderson, MP for Ashfield, suggested any civil servants blocking Government efforts to stop small boat crossings may be guilty of “treason”.

Lee Anderson
Lee Anderson, who was elected in 2019 and represents the ‘red wall’ seat of Ashield in a former Labour heartland, has been among the most vocal of MPs on the issue of illegal immigration (UK Parliament/PA)

The messages are reported to have been sent after the Sunday Express printed a front page story claiming Whitehall officials are trying to “scupper” the Prime Minister’s plans to tackle illegal migration.

Mr Anderson said the Government’s promised legislation on the issue would “not stop the crossings”, saying the controversial plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda could happen “if we had the balls”.

After one MP suggested the legislation is coming to tackle the issue, MP for Dudley North Marco Longhi said: “I don’t want to shoot the messenger.

“But we’ve had legislation before. ECHR (European Convention on Human Rights) trumps everything and our own colleagues want to keep it even if it poses a security risk to UK people as we’ve just seen.

“We will be slaughtered at the locals and at the GE (general election).”

Mr Anderson reportedly replied: “It’s like the band on the Titanic. Playing the same tune and ignoring the obvious.”

Pauline Latham
Pauline Latham declined to comment when contacted by the PA news agency (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

According to the leaked WhatsApps, MPs hit out at civil servants accused of frustrating the Government’s plans.

Tom Hunt, who has been Ipswich’s MP since 2019, said: “All of the unelected civil servants who are attempting to block the democratically elected government should either be fired or named.

“If they want to engage in politics and be a political actor they should either leave their profession and stand for office or get the scrutiny that comes with it.”

“Going against the state is Treason. Surely,” Mr Anderson said.

Mid Derbyshire MP Pauline Latham is quoted as saying: “I thought civil servants advise and ministers decide?

“Obviously no longer!”

Sir John Hayes, left, and Conservative MP Patrick McLoughlin
Sir John Hayes, left, said MPs ‘must back’ Home Secretary Suella Braverman ‘in this battle with out of touch, privileged, unelected pen pushers’ (PA)

She declined to comment when contacted by the PA news agency.

Wrexham MP Sarah Atherton said, according to Sky: “I thought there was a process to sack them. Obviously no longer! They counter-argue with bullying claims.”

South Holland and The Deepings MP, Sir John Hayes, who is seen as close to Home Secretary Suella Braverman, said: “They simply must be told! Please feed into your whips that this is the government’s most urgent priority.

“We must back Suella in this battle with out of touch, privileged, unelected pen pushers.”

Mr Sunak has faced strong pressure from some Tory backbenchers to crack down on illegal migration.

Mr Anderson, who was elected in 2019 and represents the ‘red wall’ seat of Ashield in a former Labour heartland, has been among the most vocal of MPs on the issue.

In December, only a few weeks into Mr Sunak’s tenure, he used an article in the Mail on Sunday to issue a a veiled threat to quit the party if illegal immigration is not sufficiently tackled.

