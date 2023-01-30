Braverman urges Lords to back ‘proper penalties’ for disruptive protesters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Braverman urges Lords to back ‘proper penalties’ for disruptive protesters

By Press Association
January 30 2023, 12.05am
(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

The Home Secretary has urged peers to back “proper penalties” for disruptive protesters in a proposed law criticised for potentially allowing police officers “to do as they please”.

The new powers would allow police to intervene before protests become “highly disruptive” and give police greater clarity about dealing with demonstrators blocking roads or slow marching, the Government said.

The amendments to the Public Order Bill are aimed at curbing the guerrilla tactics used by groups such as Just Stop Oil, Insulate Britain and Extinction Rebellion.

On Monday, the Bill reaches the report stage in the House of Lords, with debates on measures used by some protesters such as locking-on and tunnelling, the thresholds at which the police can intervene, and new stop and search powers.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (PA)

Ahead of the debate, Suella Braverman said: “Enough is enough. Blocking motorways and slow walking in roads delays our life-saving emergency services, stops people getting to work and drains police resources.

“Around 75 days of Just Stop Oil action alone cost the taxpayer £12.5 million in policing response. This is simply not fair on the British public,” the Home Secretary added.

“Our Public Order Bill will see proper penalties for the small minority using guerrilla tactics to hold the public to ransom under the guise of ‘protest’.

“Having listened to the police, we need to clarify what constitutes serious disruption in law, so officers can take much quicker action to protect the public and prevent days on end of gridlock on our roads.

“I urge colleagues across the House of Lords to pass this measure tonight – it is our duty to stand up for the law-abiding public and protect their right to go about their business.”

Police teams use a fluid de-bonding agent to unglue the the hands of protesters who stuck themselves to a road in Manchester
Police teams use a fluid de-bonding agent to unglue the hands of protesters who stuck themselves to a road in Manchester (PA)

Under the proposed changes, police would not need to wait for disruption to take place and could shut demonstrations down before they escalate.

Officers would be able to take into consideration long-running campaigns designed to cause repeat disruption over a period of days or weeks.

The Public Order Bill is considered a successor to the controversial Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act passed last year, which was criticised for introducing curbs on the right to protest.

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said: “Suella Braverman may borrow phrases from popular protest movements, but she is part of an anti-democratic minority that is on the wrong side of history.

“The Government is seeking to close all avenues for legitimate protest – by anyone about anything. The police already have adequate powers to arrest people for obstructing the highway.

“The proposed powers will give them carte blanche to do as they please with whomever they please – they are deeply anti-democratic and unnecessary.

“We look forward to the police using the powers they already have, to ensure those planning the greatest criminal act in history are arrested and brought to trial.”

Oliver Feeley-Sprague, the military, security and police programme director at Amnesty UK, said: “This Bill, and its last-minute amendments, are deeply draconian and must be called out and rejected before it’s too late.

“The right to protest is fundamental to a free and fair society – a right for which people have had to fight long and hard. Without the right to protest, everyone’s ability to hold the powerful to account suffers.

“These types of restrictions are likely to have a chilling effect by seriously dissuading people from joining protests in the first place.

Martha Spurrier, director at Liberty, said: “Protest is a fundamental right, not a gift from the State, but our right to protest continues to be attacked by a Government determined to silence people and hide from accountability.

“The Public Order Bill resurrects dangerous anti-protest proposals already resoundingly rejected by the people and Parliament.

“The expansion of stop-and-search, the introduction of protest banning orders, and a raft of new criminal offences will strike at the very heart of protest, and could criminalise anyone who takes to the streets for causes they believe in.”

