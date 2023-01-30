PM can’t pay nurses more due to tax hikes and inflation ‘vicious cycle’ fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

PM can’t pay nurses more due to tax hikes and inflation ‘vicious cycle’ fears

By Press Association
January 30 2023, 12.01pm Updated: January 30 2023, 1.33pm
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Oli Scarff/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Oli Scarff/PA)

Rishi Sunak has insisted he would “love” to give striking nurses large pay rises, but argued he cannot because he does not want to stoke a “vicious cycle” of inflation or increase taxes.

The Prime Minister is under growing pressure to end the wave of public sector strikes, with a fresh round of mass industrial action set to begin on Wednesday.

Up to half a million workers including teachers, train drivers and civil servants will start the walkouts before nurses and ambulance workers again walk out next week.

But Mr Sunak also faces demands from his Conservative colleagues not to further increase taxes as he tries to hit his target of reducing soaring inflation this year by half.

Mr Sunak was asked: “When are you actually going to pay nurses properly?” as he addressed an audience of health workers during a visit to Darlington.

“I would love – nothing would give me more pleasure – than to wave a magic wand and have all of you paid lots more,” he said.

But he argued it is “not an easy job” to balance many competing interests for Government funding, as he warned against further stoking inflation to bring down bills.

“I’ve got to get a grip of that for all of you, it’s the most important thing. If we don’t do that we won’t be able to afford anything in the future,” he said.

“An important part of us getting a grip of inflation and halving it is making sure the Government’s responsible with its borrowing, because if that gets out of control that makes it worse and it’s about making sure pay settlements are reasonable and fair.

“When we’ve had periods of high inflation, what happened in the past is everyone said: ‘OK, inflation was at 15%, we should all get paid 15%,’ and then you have a kind of vicious cycle which you never recover from.

“It would be the wrong thing to do. Of course it would make my life easier to say: ‘Yep, sure, great, let’s just go ahead.’ It would be a bad thing for all of you if that meant inflation was running really high in a year’s time.

“Even though it makes my life a bit more difficult today I really think it is the right thing for all of you and everyone else if we just get through this.”

He argued tax hikes would also make health workers’ lives more challenging as they battle a cost-of-living crisis.

“Where we are with taxes at the moment, we can’t put them up any more, right, and we need to be getting them down,” he said.

Wednesday will see the biggest day of industrial action in over a decade, when seven trade unions, also including university lecturers, bus drivers and security guards, walk out.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has warned this could see up to 500,000 workers on strike as protests are also held across the country against the Government’s controversial plans for a new law on minimum service levels during strikes.

Unions have dubbed it the “anti-strike bill”, saying it could lead to workers who vote legally to strike being sacked.

Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a Q&A session at Teesside University in Darlington (Oli Scarff/PA)

Downing Street urged unions to “step back” from the fresh wave of strikes, raising particular concerns about Wednesday’s action.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We still believe there is time for unions to step back and to call on their members not to strike and avoid the sort of disruption we are expecting to see this week, particularly on Wednesday.

“We think the continuing discussions are the right approach and we’d like to see them continue.”

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said Wednesday will be a “really important day” for workers and members of the public to show support for those taking action to defend pay, jobs and services, as well as for the right to strike.

He told the PA news agency: “I hope it will send a clear message to the Government that they cannot continue to ignore the demand for fair pay.

“In his recent statement on the economy, the Chancellor (Jeremy Hunt) has chosen to ignore the staffing crisis and concerns of millions of public service workers.

“The Government seems tone deaf to the issues that matter to the public.”

Mr Nowak said the Government should be worried about the level of support for workers taking strike action.

“I joined physiotherapists on a picket line last week. It was the first time they had been on strike and they were loath to take industrial action, but they received huge support from members of the public, and their mood was upbeat and defiant.

“I think the Government has been taken by surprise at the level of public support for the strikes, because the issues cut across political boundaries.”

Mr Nowak said the Prime Minister and Chancellor now had to get involved in trying to resolve the long-running disputes in the health service, education, civil service and other parts of the public sector.

“I wish they would spend as much time trying to resolve the disputes as in attacking the right to strike.”

Picket lines will be mounted outside schools, train stations, universities and Government departments on Wednesday, and rallies will be held across the country.

Thousands of people are expected to join a march through central London to Westminster for a rally to be addressed by union leaders.

Teachers on the picket line outside Falkirk High School in Stirlingshire
Teachers on the picket line outside Falkirk High School in Stirlingshire (PA)

The TUC will also hand in a petition to 10 Downing Street, signed by more than 200,000 people, opposing the new legislation on strikes.

The National Education Union (NEU) has announced seven days of strikes in England and Wales in February and March, with the walkout on Wednesday expected to affect more than 23,000 schools.

Teacher members of the union in sixth form colleges in England, who have already been balloted and taken strike action in recent months, will also take action on these days in a separate but linked dispute.

Wednesday will see the biggest day of strikes since 2011 when a national day of action was held by public sector unions over pensions.

Industrial action will involve members of the NEU, Aslef, Rail, Maritime and Transport union, University and College union, Public and Commercial Services union, Unite and the IWGB.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Raegan McGregor. Image: Facebook
Dundee mum, 27, spat at police officer after getting ejected from train at Perth
2
Lewis Capaldi performing at the party in celebration of the V&A opening in Dundee.
Lewis Capaldi, The 1975 and Niall Horan confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in…
3
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival
4
Andrew Dandie (Agent), Karen Nicoll (Managing Director) and David Laing (Chairman)
£20m investment heading for new Carnoustie business park
5
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
6
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
7
Ryan McGowan has suffered a torn groin. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone injury blow as Ryan McGowan ruled out for months, prompting a change…
8
Lawrence Kettles leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Joiner who conned Dundee and Angus customers out of £65k narrowly dodges prison
9
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
8
10
Undated Handout Photo from Wednesday. Pictured: (L-R) Thing and Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. See PA Feature SHOWBIZ TV Wednesday. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/© Courtesy of Netflix 2022. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ TV Wednesday.
Wednesday, WitchTok and ‘shiny thing syndrome’ – how witchcraft has become a multi-billion-dollar business

More from The Courier

Jim and Pam Forbes, National Lottery winners from Tayport, are among those who donated the gingerbread house to The Yard. Image: National Lottery/Claire Grainger
Lottery winners to replace destroyed play house at Dundee disabled children's charity
Leslie Amos (foreground) and so Ryan lave Dundee Sheriff Court.
Garage boss's post-pub demolition derby caused chaos in Fife villages
Organist Anna Lapwood is one of the world's best. Despite technical difficulties with the Caird Hall Organ due to seasonal differences in temperature, she performed admirably.
REVIEW: The Caird Hall Organ had a moment, but Anna Lapwood won the day
New head teacher, Ruth McFarlane outside Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
New Levenmouth Academy head teacher Ruth McFarlane starts the job by knocking on 1,000…
Ross Matthews is set to step into breach after Ross Sinclair's departure from Montrose. Image: SNS
Montrose promote 'outstanding prospect' Ross Matthews as 'brilliant' Ross Sinclair makes St Johnstone return
Large plumes of smoke were visible on the A90. Image: Fubar News/Facebook
Driver praised for 'quick actions' during A90 bus fire as probe launched
Nicky Clark. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have appealed Nicky Clark red card against Rangers says Callum Davidson
Kaylynn Donald and her mother Vicky.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: I broke my wrist taking on a school bully - why do…
Police at the scene of the fatal A9 collision. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency
Man who died after being hit by car on A9 in Perth named
The torchlight procession through the streets of Perth for the opening concert of the 2022 Royal National Mòd. Image: Sandy Cook
Economic impact of Royal National Mòd in Perth revealed

Editor's Picks

Most Commented