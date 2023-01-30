Government suffers defeats in Lords over controversial protest crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government suffers defeats in Lords over controversial protest crackdown

By Press Association
January 30 2023, 9.09pm
Eco-activists disturbed proceedings to demonstrate against the Public Order Bill, leading to a short adjournment (Nick Ansell/PA)
Eco-activists disturbed proceedings to demonstrate against the Public Order Bill, leading to a short adjournment (Nick Ansell/PA)

Peers are on course for a showdown with the Government after inflicting a number of defeats over its controversial plans to crack down on protests.

It followed earlier drama in the House of Lords, when eco-activists disturbed proceedings to demonstrate against the Public Order Bill, leading to a short adjournment.

The 12 members of Extinction Rebellion, wearing tops bearing the slogan Defend Human Rights, were swiftly escorted from the upper chamber by doorkeepers and security staff.

No arrests were made.

Campaigners later posted footage of the protest on social media.

The draft legislation is aimed at curbing the guerrilla tactics used by groups such as Just Stop Oil, Insulate Britain and Extinction Rebellion, which have included blocking roads, to the growing frustration of motorists.

As well as creating new offences of locking-on and tunnelling, it also introduces increased stop and search powers for police and contentious protest banning orders.

Critics argue the actions of demonstrators can be dealt with under existing laws.

In the first setback for the Bill in the Lords, peers backed by 243 votes to 221, majority 22, a higher threshold before police can intervene in protests with a stricter definition of “serious disruption”.

Later, a Government-backed move to prevent protesting “an issue of current debate” being used as a reasonable defence for offences such as locking-on, tunnelling and blocking roads was narrowly rejected by 224 votes to 221, majority three.

The defeats set the stage for a tussle between the unelected chamber and the Commons over the proposed law, known as parliamentary ping-pong.

Arguing for a higher bar before the Bill’s provisions are triggered, Labour frontbencher Lord Coaker said: “We are going to pass legislation here where protests, that all of us would regard as reasonable, all of us would regard as acceptable, are going to be illegal.”

Home Office minister Lord Sharpe of Epsom said: “What we are trying to ascertain is the point to which protesters can disrupt the lives of the general public. And the Government position is clear – we are on the side of the public.

“The Government wants to protect the rights of the public to go about their daily lives without let or hindrance.

But opposing the change, Home Office minister Lord Sharpe of Epsom said: "What we are trying to ascertain is the point to which protesters can disrupt the lives of the general public. And the Government position is clear – we are on the side of the public.

“The Government wants to protect the rights of the public to go about their daily lives without let or hindrance.

“We are listening to the public who are fed up with seeing day after day protesters blocking roads.

“They make children late for school, they make people miss hospital appointments, they make small businesses struggle. Any change in law must address this.”

Speaking outside the chamber, Extinction Rebellion protester Marion Malcher, 67, from Woking, said: “This draconian legislation severely infringes on our human right to peacefully protest.

“Never in my lifetime have I seen the government push through such oppressive laws with such a low threshold for criminality.”

A House of Lords spokesperson said: “A small group of protesters staged a demonstration in the public gallery of the House of Lords during the report stage of the Public Order Bill.

“Proceedings were suspended for a short time while the protesters were escorted from the building and the House resumed.”

