18% of private renters ‘would have bought a home already if they could’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

18% of private renters ‘would have bought a home already if they could’

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 12.05am
Just under a fifth of private renters in England and Wales would ideally have bought a home already if they could, according to the National Residential Landlords Association (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Just under a fifth of private renters in England and Wales would ideally have bought a home already if they could, according to the National Residential Landlords Association (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Just under a fifth (18%) of private renters in England and Wales would have ideally bought a home already if they could, according to a survey carried out for a landlords’ membership organisation.

Around three-quarters (76%) of private renters want to buy at some point in the future, the research for the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) found.

One in 10 (10%) private renters surveyed said they had bought a home previously.

Nearly three in 10 (29%) private renters said they wanted to remain in the sector, when thinking about the next 12 months.

One in eight (12%) want to buy a home during the next 12 months and believe they are in a position to do this, the survey found.

More than two-fifths (45%) of private renters want to buy their own home during the next 12 months but believe they cannot do so.

Some private renters said that not having enough income was a reason they had not been able to buy a home and some cited a lack of job security.

Not having a sufficient deposit and waiting to see if house prices will fall were also given as reasons why people had not yet bought a home.

When asked what they like most about renting, 45% selected convenience and a third (33%) selected flexibility.

Asked about what they like the least, 43% selected the cost and a third (33%) selected insecurity of tenure.

The survey also found that 41% of private renters rated the affordability of their rents as excellent or good while a further 38% rated it as fair.

Just under a quarter (23%) of private renters wanting to buy, meanwhile, said the affordability of their rent was poor or fairly poor.

The report used a survey of 2,000 private renters in England and Wales by Opinium.

The report concluded: “It is clear from the new survey evidence that a significant number of people – including younger people – want to live in the PRS (private rental sector) at the current point in their lives, even if they aspire to become homeowners.”

Ben Beadle, chief executive of the NRLA said: “Today’s report makes clear the positive and vital role the rental market has to play in the economic and social life of the country.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Weavers Mill in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Children ‘screaming’ as masked man attacks diner at Dundee restaurant
2
New head teacher, Ruth McFarlane outside Levenmouth Academy.
New Levenmouth Academy head teacher Ruth McFarlane starts job by knocking on 1,000 doors
3
Leslie Amos (foreground) and son Ryan leave Dundee Sheriff Court.
Garage boss’s post-pub demolition derby caused chaos in Fife villages
4
Jim and Pam Forbes, National Lottery winners from Tayport, are among those who donated the gingerbread house to The Yard. Image: National Lottery/Claire Grainger
Lottery winners to replace destroyed play house at Dundee disabled children’s charity
5
Lewis Capaldi performing at the party in celebration of the V&A opening in Dundee.
Lewis Capaldi, The 1975 and Niall Horan confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in…
6
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
7
Police at the scene of the fatal A9 collision.
Man who died after being hit by car on A9 in Perth named
8
Raegan McGregor. Image: Facebook
Dundee mum, 27, spat at police officer after getting ejected from train at Perth
9
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
8
10
Fergus McCallum, deputy secretary of Pitlochry and Moulin Community Council.
Pitlochry’s remaining community councillor baffled at mass resignations

More from The Courier

Dundee has one of the highest rates of "hidden" unemployment in the UK.
Dundee is Scotland's capital of 'hidden' unemployment
Former Partick Thistle midfielder Charlie Reilly is a target for Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee chase highly-rated goalscoring midfielder Charlie Reilly
Adam Montgomery was lucky he wasn't injured, says Callum Davidson. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson says on-loan Celtic kid Adam Montgomery 'very lucky' Rangers'…
Millgate Loan, Arborath. Image Google Street View.
Arbroath street sealed off amid ongoing police incident
Youngsters Owen Millar, 7, Russell Simpson, 10, and Ben Simpson, 5, celebrate the Seagreen boost with community and windfarm figures at the park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Seagreen windfall will deliver £120,000 for first Wellbank park upgrade in 50 years
exterior of Dundee University's life sciences building
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee life sciences successes should make all of us proud
CCTV images captured the moment the men fled from the house on Forgandenny Road in Bridge of Earn. Image: Supplied
Moment masked youths flee after breaking into Perthshire family's home
Just under a fifth of private renters in England and Wales would ideally have bought a home already if they could, according to the National Residential Landlords Association (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Monday court round-up — Woman, 39, tried to start school fight
A brave fundraiser takes to the coals at a similar fire walk event. Image: Firewalk Scotland
Fundraisers to walk barefoot across fire in Dundee in alcohol addiction fight
Joe Sykes, owner of Joelato.
Perthshire ice cream maker reveals Dunkeld dream after opening new Edinburgh venue

Editor's Picks

Most Commented