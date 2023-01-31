Health minister to consider stronger warnings of cancer link to breast implants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Health minister to consider stronger warnings of cancer link to breast implants

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 1.31am
(Rui Vieira/PA)
(Rui Vieira/PA)

Calls for stronger warnings about the cancer risk linked to breast implants will be considered by the Government.

Health minister Maria Caulfield pledged to examine suggestions for the UK to follow the United States in issuing a “black box” warning on breast implant packaging.

This includes reference to a possible link between implants and a rare type of cancer of the immune system known as breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL).

Labour MP Fleur Anderson (Putney) had asked the minister to review both the link with cancer and the NHS guidance, advising that clearly explaining it would avoid GPs and patients making a diagnosis too late.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Health minister Maria Caulfield (PA)

The exchanges came during a Commons adjournment debate on support for women affected by the PIP (Poly Implant Prostheses) breast implant scandal.

PIP implants were withdrawn from the UK market in 2010 after it was found they had been filled with non-medical grade silicone intended for use in mattresses.

Estimates suggest as many as 47,000 women in the UK were fitted with the implants, and a UK government-ordered report in June 2012 found the implants were made from an unauthorised silicone filler and ruptured at twice the rate of other implants.

Ms Caulfield told the Commons: “I absolutely take (Ms Anderson’s) point about making that information more readily available and I will take away her point about the black box labels that the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) is using in the US to see if we do need to improve the information available for women.

“Because any breast implant has the potential to cause a very rare form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma called breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

“It’s not a breast cancer but a very rare form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma that grows in response to the body’s reaction to a breast implant.

“So it’s not specifically related to PIP, it can actually be a small risk for any breast implant.

“The MHRA has issued guidance for people with breast implants but I take (Ms Anderson’s) point that women need to be informed of that small risk when deciding to go for a cosmetic procedure and that’s something that we’ll certainly follow up after this debate.”

Opening the debate, Ms Anderson said doctors estimate that “unless action is taken there will be a peak in implant-related cancer deaths in 2026”.

After she warned women have been “suffering and dying in silence”, Ms Anderson raised cases of BIA-ALCL.

She said: “Susan Grieve, a mother of two young children, was the first person in the UK to have been recorded as dying from BIA-ALCL in 2013.

“As of December 31 2021, the MHRA has received 81 reports of confirmed BIA-ALCL.”

Ms Anderson also noted: “There’s a long list of peer-reviewed papers … which evidences the link with cancer in the UK and also internationally.

“But the NHS website mentions six times that there’s no cause for concern for women with PIP implants.

“It does say there’s a high risk of rupturing, but it should very clearly explain the link with cancer to avoid GPs and PIP victims missing this important link and making a diagnosis too late.”

Ms Anderson said the MHRA issued several medical device alerts stating that patients undergoing breast implants should be warned about BIA-ALCL before the operation, adding: “But this just does not go far enough.

“By contrast, for example, in America in 2021 the Food and Drug Administration made the links very clear and have placed so-called black box labels on breast implants warning that they have been linked to a host of chronic medical conditions, including autoimmune disease, joint pain, mental confusion, muscle aches and chronic fatigue as well as to lymphoma.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
The Weavers Mill in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Children ‘screaming’ as masked man attacks diner at Dundee restaurant
2
New head teacher, Ruth McFarlane outside Levenmouth Academy.
New Levenmouth Academy head teacher Ruth McFarlane starts job by knocking on 1,000 doors
3
Leslie Amos (foreground) and son Ryan leave Dundee Sheriff Court.
Garage boss’s post-pub demolition derby caused chaos in Fife villages
4
Jim and Pam Forbes, National Lottery winners from Tayport, are among those who donated the gingerbread house to The Yard. Image: National Lottery/Claire Grainger
Lottery winners to replace destroyed play house at Dundee disabled children’s charity
5
Lewis Capaldi performing at the party in celebration of the V&A opening in Dundee.
Lewis Capaldi, The 1975 and Niall Horan confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in…
6
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
7
Police at the scene of the fatal A9 collision.
Man who died after being hit by car on A9 in Perth named
8
Raegan McGregor. Image: Facebook
Dundee mum, 27, spat at police officer after getting ejected from train at Perth
9
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
8
10
Fergus McCallum, deputy secretary of Pitlochry and Moulin Community Council.
Pitlochry’s remaining community councillor baffled at mass resignations

More from The Courier

Dundee has one of the highest rates of "hidden" unemployment in the UK.
Dundee is Scotland's capital of 'hidden' unemployment
Former Partick Thistle midfielder Charlie Reilly is a target for Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee chase highly-rated goalscoring midfielder Charlie Reilly
Adam Montgomery was lucky he wasn't injured, says Callum Davidson. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson says on-loan Celtic kid Adam Montgomery 'very lucky' Rangers'…
Millgate Loan, Arborath. Image Google Street View.
Arbroath street sealed off amid ongoing police incident
Youngsters Owen Millar, 7, Russell Simpson, 10, and Ben Simpson, 5, celebrate the Seagreen boost with community and windfarm figures at the park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Seagreen windfall will deliver £120,000 for first Wellbank park upgrade in 50 years
exterior of Dundee University's life sciences building
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee life sciences successes should make all of us proud
CCTV images captured the moment the men fled from the house on Forgandenny Road in Bridge of Earn. Image: Supplied
Moment masked youths flee after breaking into Perthshire family's home
(Rui Vieira/PA)
Monday court round-up — Woman, 39, tried to start school fight
A brave fundraiser takes to the coals at a similar fire walk event. Image: Firewalk Scotland
Fundraisers to walk barefoot across fire in Dundee in alcohol addiction fight
Joe Sykes, owner of Joelato.
Perthshire ice cream maker reveals Dunkeld dream after opening new Edinburgh venue

Editor's Picks

Most Commented