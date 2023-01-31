Legal challenge to Government’s border control posts legislation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Legal challenge to Government’s border control posts legislation

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 10.03am Updated: January 31 2023, 11.09pm
The Northern Ireland Protocol has created a series of new customs and regulatory barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK (Liam McBurney/PA)
The Northern Ireland Protocol has created a series of new customs and regulatory barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Government is facing a legal challenge over legislation designed to allow it to expedite the building of border control posts at Northern Ireland ports.

The judicial review challenge, brought by loyalist activist Jamie Bryson, asserts that the statutory instrument enabling the completion of infrastructure for agri-food checks is unlawful because it treats Northern Ireland as the entry point into the European Union.

His claim states that the Northern Ireland Protocol itself asserts that Northern Ireland is part of the customs territory of the United Kingdom.

Mr Bryson’s legal representatives have served a pre-action letter to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and are expected to push for an emergency hearing in the High Court in Belfast this week.

The protocol, which was agreed by the EU and UK as a way to keep the Irish land border free-flowing post-Brexit, has created a series of new customs and regulatory barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Negotiations between London and Brussels to resolve issues with the operation of the protocol are continuing.

Brexit
The legal case is being brought by loyalist activist Jamie Bryson (Liam McBurney/PA)

The devolved powersharing institutions at Stormont collapsed last year after the DUP withdrew co-operation as part of its protest against the protocol.

In the absence of devolved government, responsibility falls on Defra to construct new facilities at Northern Ireland ports to check goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

Last month, the government published legislation to ensure completion of the facilities for agri-food checks.

The pre-action letter, seen by PA news agency, states that Defra has “failed to consult on a matter of public significance and importance” given the impact of the legislation is to “treat Northern Ireland as the entry point into the European Union”.

It continues: “The purpose of the regulations, set out in the explanatory notes and various public statements by the Government, is to facilitate the construction of border control posts, internally within the United Kingdom.”

Stormont
DUP opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol led to the collapse of the Stormont powersharing institutions (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Bryson said: “The relevant statutory instrument treats Northern Ireland as the entry point into the European Union territory.

“This is not only a constitutional absurdity, but it is even at variance with the protocol itself which at Article 4 proclaims Northern Ireland is part of the customs territory of the UK.

“This legal challenge will force the Government to confront the duplicity of their actions in claiming to be seeking to restore Northern Ireland to the UK, whilst at the same time, in fact laying regulations to treat Northern Ireland as part of the EU.”

A Defra spokesperson said: “We cannot comment on ongoing legal proceedings.”

