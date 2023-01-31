Children in temporary accommodation increases by 10% in a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Children in temporary accommodation increases by 10% in a year

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 10.30am Updated: January 31 2023, 2.47pm
The homelessness figures were released on Tuesday (Victoria Jones/PA)
The homelessness figures were released on Tuesday (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Scottish Government has branded the number of children in temporary accommodation “unacceptable and concerning” after figures show a rise to the highest on record.

Statistics released by the Scottish Government on Tuesday showed 9,130 children were in temporary accommodation on September 30 of last year.

The figure has risen by 10% from the previous year, and is the highest since at least March 31 2019 – as far back as current records go – when the number was 6,795, a rise of 34%.

The total number of households in temporary accommodation was also the highest on record at 14,458, a rise of 1% based on the same time in 2021.

A total of 28,944 open applications were recorded on September 30, the highest since records began in 2002 and a 29% increase since 2019.

Housing Secretary Shona Robison said: “These statistics are unacceptable and concerning.

“The number of households, and particularly children, in temporary accommodation in some council areas is too high and we are firmly committed to reducing it.

“That is why we commissioned an action plan from experts in the sector to reduce the number of households in temporary accommodation and the length of time spent there and the recommendations are expected shortly.”

Between April and September of last year, there was a 6% rise in the number of homelessness applications compared to the same time in the previous year, rising from 17,992 to 19,066.

There was also a 6% rise in the number of people applying for homelessness support who said they had slept rough the previous night in the same period, rising from 692 to 733.

Shona Robison
Shona Robison said tackling homelessness was ‘our priority’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

While the number of people who reported sleeping rough in the three months before their application rose by 7% from 1,104 to 1,184.

The Housing Secretary added: “Tackling homelessness and ending rough sleeping is our priority, and we are providing a total of £100m from our Ending Homelessness Together Fund to transform the homelessness system.

“We’re also providing local authorities with £30.5 million for their work to prevent and respond to homelessness and they are making encouraging progress with the implementation of their rapid rehousing transition plans.”

The homelessness figures come as statistics published last week show a 13% drop in the number of new homes started by the housebuilding industry in the year up to the end of June 2022 – dropping to 19,060.

Scottish Tory housing spokesman Miles Briggs said the figures were “disgraceful”, tweeting: “The SNP-Green Government are presiding over a homelessness crisis across Scotland, yet they are doing precious little to try and fix it.

“Homelessness applications are soaring on their watch and are at their highest level since records began. That should be a source of shame for ministers.

“It is completely unsustainable that so many young people are spending their formative years without having a permanent place to call home.

“These stats reaffirm why @ScotTories used Parliamentary time last week to expose the SNP-Green failures when it comes to housing.

“The number of children living in temporary accommodation is particularly troubling.

“We need to see urgent action from the SNP-Green Government, otherwise we will only continue to see a sharp increase in people becoming homeless in our communities.”

Scottish Labour housing spokesman Mark Griffin said the figures were “shameful”, adding: “More and more Scots are facing homelessness and thousands of children are stranded in temporary accommodation – this is a national emergency.”

While Matt Downie, the chair of the homelessness charity Crisis, said the system in Scotland is “bursting at the seams”.

“The fact there are now nearly 10,000 children living in temporary accommodation in Scotland should shame us all,” he added.

“They are being robbed of a childhood, when their homelessness could have been prevented. This is an injustice.

“Numbers in the system are now at the highest since records began.

“It is clear we need to act now to stop more people from appearing as numbers in next year’s statistics.

“That’s why we welcome confirmation the upcoming housing Bill will include measures to strengthen homelessness prevention in Scotland.”

