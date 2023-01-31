Scotland’s A&E departments show improvement against waiting times targets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Scotland’s A&E departments show improvement against waiting times targets

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 10.34am Updated: January 31 2023, 1.45pm
Seven out of 10 patients in A&E were seen within the four hour target time – the best waiting times performance since May last year. (Chris Radburn/PA)
Seven out of 10 patients in A&E were seen within the four hour target time – the best waiting times performance since May last year. (Chris Radburn/PA)

Scotland’s accident and emergency departments have achieved their best performance against waiting time targets since May last year – with the latest weekly figures showing seven out of 10 patients were seen within the target time.

NHS data for the week ending January 22 showed that of the 21,527 people who attended emergency departments across the country, 70.1% were seen and either admitted, transferred or discharged.

The total is still well below the Scottish Government target of having 95% of cases in A&E dealt with within four hours.

  • 6,435 patients spent four hours or more in A&E in the week to January 22, down from 7,423 the previous week
  • 2,331 patients spent eight hours or more in A&E in the week to January 22, down from 3,015 the previous week
  • 1,031 patients spent 12 hours of more in A&E in the week to January 22, down from 1,504 the previous week

But it is the highest proportion of patients treated within the target time since the week ending May 22 2022 – eight months ago.

And in the midst of what ministers have described as the toughest winter ever for the NHS, performance fell to a record low of 55.1% against the target in the week ending December 18.

Public Health Scotland statistics showed that 6,435 people spend four hours or more in A&E in the week ending January 22 – down from 7,423 the previous week and from a high of 11,493 in mid-December.

The latest data also showed 2,331 patients in A&E for eight hours or more, down from 3,015 the previous week – while the number spending half a day or more there dropped from 1,504 to 1,031.

However two hospitals treated fewer than half of A&E patients within the four hour target – with just 40.1% of patients seen within this time at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, and 45.9% of patients at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf welcomed the improved performance (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said he was “encouraged to see improvements in our weekly performance” – noting that although the number attending at A&E had increased, the number of patients with long waits had gone down.

He stated: “Waits of over eight hours have gone down by around 53% since the recent peak over the holiday period, with 12-hour waits decreasing by 59%.

“Performance over four hours is the best we have seen since last May, this is welcome and recent progress is a testament to the exceptional efforts of NHS staff.”

Mr Yousaf continued: “We are doing everything we can to help the health service through the remainder of the most challenging winter in its history.

“We are providing £8 million to Boards to utilise 300 new care beds to increase capacity and alleviate delayed discharge pressures and will increase NHS24 staffing to help cope with rises in demand.

“As part of our nationwide approach on delayed discharge, patients who no longer need to be in hospital will be urgently reassessed and those clinically safe to be discharged will be safely moved home or to an interim placement in a care home – freeing up beds for those most in need.”

Labour health spokesperson Jackie Baillie said while the latest figures were “an improvement on the dismal winter A&E stats”, she added that “the fact remains that our NHS is in crisis with thousands waiting too long for treatment”.

Ms Baillie said this meant that “patient and staff wellbeing is still at risk, lives are being lost and delayed discharge is at breaking point”.

She added: “The SNP must end delayed discharge, which causes capacity problems with a lack of available beds, and stop this crisis once and for all.

“They must also invest further in primary care and tackle illnesses before they get serious. Health inequalities are widening under the SNP’s watch, and they must tackle this issue head-on.”

Similarly, Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane insisted that the Health Secretary should “not get ahead of himself”.

The Conservative MSP said: “Any improvement in A&E waiting times is of course welcome for long-suffering patients and my burnt out colleagues on the frontline.

“It is down to their dedication that figures finally appear to be heading in the right direction.

“However, Humza Yousaf should not get ahead of himself. Our NHS remains in a critical state on his watch.”

Dr Gulhane said: “Humza Yousaf’s flimsy recovery plans have failed to remobilise our NHS and have led to him being a record-breaker for all the wrong reasons.

“He cannot be complacent about this upturn in A&E and must show proper leadership to support patients and staff as we emerge from the winter period.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
2
Laser train and Ethan.
Carnoustie rail lover Ethan, 5, ready for ‘laser train’ to hit Tayside tonight
3
Innes is alleged to have murdered Bennylyn and Jellica and buried them in Troon Avenue.
Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes admits killing Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter…
4
Nando's is to open a Perth restaurant. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Nando’s given green light to open first Perth restaurant
2
5
Hendry in action. Image: Shutterstock
Regan Hendry seals League Two switch as former Dundee United boss lands playmaker despite…
6
The trial is probing the deaths of Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica.
Dundee murder accused Andrew Innes told police: ‘She’s under the kitchen floor’
7
Tesco plans a major overhaul of the business that will affect more than 2,000 jobs.
Major Tesco shake-up to impact dozens of Tayside and Fife jobs
8
The Olympia swimming pool in Dundee is due to reopen in October 2023 after two years shut.
Dundee’s Olympia reports ‘catastrophic’ losses of more than £2m during closures
8
9
The Weavers Mill in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Children ‘screaming’ as masked man attacks diner at Dundee restaurant
10
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…

More from The Courier

Ayina in action. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee United sign Huddersfield Town youngster Loick Ayina on loan
Zak Rudden scores a trademark goal and Chris Kane. Images: SNS.
New St Johnstone striker Zak Rudden is like a 'young Chris Kane', says Callum…
Watt has joined St Mirren. Image: SNS
Tony Watt seals St Mirren loan switch — with permanent Dundee United exit possible
Zander Fagerson is in 'the shape of his life' ahead of the Calcutta Cup game.
Zander Fagerson, Stuart Hogg and Hamish Watson 'good to go' for Scotland at Twickenham
Matheus Machado, Ryan Williamson and Ross Matthews have all agreed deals with Montrose. Image: SNS / DCT Media.
Montrose go Brazilian and agree Ryan Williamson pre-contract in triple deadline day deal
Lewis Banks has joined Arbroath from Sligo Rovers. Image: Shutterstock
Dick Campbell jokes 'Arbroath are on way to Europe' as he signs Conference League…
Lorent Tolaj was been on loan at Salford City at the start of the season. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee snap up 'powerful striker' Lorent Tolaj on loan from Brighton
Dundee could seal a deal to re-sign top scorer Zach Robinson. Image: SNS
Zach Robinson could make sensational deadline day return to Dundee
Welsh attracted the interest of United, as revealed by Courier Sport. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United fail in ambitious bid for Celtic defender
Brexit: Protestors in Dundee, Perth and Angus mark three years since leaving the EU

Editor's Picks

Most Commented