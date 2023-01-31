Call to stop rogue algorithms ‘pushing’ antisemitism online

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Call to stop rogue algorithms ‘pushing’ antisemitism online

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 11.15am
The Government has been urged by the Antisemitism Policy Trust to stop rogue algorithms “pushing” online hate (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Government has been urged to stop rogue algorithms “pushing” online hate, including Holocaust denial and antisemitic conspiracy theories.

The Antisemitism Policy Trust has highlighted how “unfit for purpose” systems can spread harmful content and disinformation through search engines.

In an interview with the PA news agency, the Trust’s chief executive Danny Stone welcomed the Online Safety Bill as a first step.

But he said: “I’ve always been of the view that the Bill should address the systems behind social media and internet platforms, rather than the content.

“The focus should be not on an individual item that’s posted, but on how that item then gets shared to 50 million people. Are people directed to it rather than it just appearing online?”

Mr Stone, who was made an MBE in 2017 for services to combating hate crime, cited several examples of simple words producing antisemitic content among the top hits on search engines.

He said: “The search companies are prompting people or pushing people towards harmful searches without there being anything in the Bill that’s going to impact this.

“Right now, search engines have to address and remove illegal content and address illegal content but they don’t have to do anything on that legal but harmful material.”

Popular home voice technologies such as Alexa, Siri and Hey Google should also fall under the regulation, he suggested.

“I have a big concern about search in general and what the safeguards are, what the risk assessments are, for the systems behind search engines.

“I think there will need to be something done in the Bill to address that,” he said.

He suggested amendments to the Bill could be made to ensure tech companies have to at least risk assess the algorithms used to produce search results.

Currently, he said, the Online Safety Bill has a “triple shield” for user-to-user platforms to ensure illegal material is dealt with by companies and that terms and conditions are applied consistently.

As part of the plans, individual users would be able to choose whether or not they wish to filter out “harmful but legal” content, such as abuse based on gender, race or religion.

Mr Stone urged protection from harmful content to be the default setting rather than an opt-in feature.

He said: “My view very strongly is that people shouldn’t, unless they actively seek to, be served up with antisemitism, Holocaust denial, possibly suicide content, and encouragement of eating disorders.

“That’s one of the battles ahead – whether the so-called toggle will be on or off.”

Twitter
Much of the debate had focused on the large well-known social media companies like Twitter and Facebook (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Mr Stone said a lot of the debate had focused on the large well-known social media companies like Twitter and Facebook.

But he stressed the growing spread of toxic culture on lesser-known networks often favoured by extremists, like the perpetrator of the Buffalo massacre in the United States last year.

The Trust, which works to educate and empower parliamentarians, policy makers and opinion formers to address antisemitism, has already raised some of the issues with MPs and peers.

Mr Stone said he would be looking closely at the Government proposals and the upcoming Lords debate on the Online Safety Bill on Wednesday.

