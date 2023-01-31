IMF forecasts show UK bottom of the league for growth, says shadow chancellor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

IMF forecasts show UK bottom of the league for growth, says shadow chancellor

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 12.16pm
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said Labour would ‘fix’ the Brexit deal to get Britain’s economy growing (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said Labour would ‘fix’ the Brexit deal to get Britain’s economy growing (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) forecasts show the UK to be “bottom of the league table for growth”, according to Labour’s shadow chancellor.

Rachel Reeves said the workings backed the reality for Britain, which she said was the “only major economy to be smaller today than it was before the Covid pandemic hit”.

The IMF, a major financial agency of the United Nations, has suggested that the UK will see the worst economic performance of all advanced nations.

In its latest World Economic Outlook update, its economists have downgraded their UK gross domestic product (GDP) forecast once again

Britain’s GDP is forecast to contract by 0.6% as the country battles with soaring inflation and higher interest rates.

The UK economy had previously been forecast to grow by 0.3% growth in workings published in October by the IMF, but its latest update takes a bleaker view.

Ms Reeves, speaking to broadcasters in Westminster after being granted an urgent question in the Commons about the IMF’s forecast, said: “The UK economy has got huge potential and yet the Government is failing to seize that initiative.

“We see today with these forecasts from the IMF the UK at the bottom of the league table for growth both this year and next.

“The Government needs to be doing so much more to fulfil the potential of the UK economy.”

Government borrowing
The IMF’s findings showed the UK was ‘bottom of the league’ for growth, Rachel Reeves said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Ministers have pointed out that the IMF has been wrong in the past when it has looked to predict UK performance.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the UK “outperformed many forecasts last year” and Government minister Richard Holden told Times Radio he thought Britain “can beat those predictions”.

But Ms Reeves, asked about the IMF’s past forecasts failing to materialise, said that did not take away from the “facts” about the UK economy’s performance under 13 years of Conservative rule.

She said: “The average growth in the UK economy has been just two-thirds under the Conservatives than it was under the last Labour government.

“And the UK is now the only major economy to be smaller today than it was before the Covid pandemic hit.”

Ms Reeves swerved the question when asked whether tax cuts could shock the UK economy into growth, saying instead that Labour’s plan would be to focus on the green sector to “seize some of the opportunities and the jobs of the future”.

She said the Office for Budget Responsibility and the Bank of England were in agreement that the UK’s trade deal with the European Union, as negotiated and signed by former prime minister Boris Johnson, was “holding us back as a country”.

Tuesday marked three years since the UK’s withdrawal from the EU, although fresh trading terms were enacted only 11 months later.

The shadow cabinet member said: “It is why Labour has committed to actually making Brexit work and fixing some of the holes in the patchwork Brexit deal, because we’ve got to get growth going in our economy.”

The IMF’s grim outlook for the year ahead puts the UK far behind its counterparts in the G7 group of advanced nations and the only country – across advanced and emerging economies – expected by the agency to suffer a year of declining GDP.

But it nudged up its outlook for UK growth in 2024 to 0.9%, up from the 0.6% expansion previously forecast.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
2
Laser train and Ethan.
Carnoustie rail lover Ethan, 5, ready for ‘laser train’ to hit Tayside tonight
3
Innes is alleged to have murdered Bennylyn and Jellica and buried them in Troon Avenue.
Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes admits killing Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter…
4
Nando's is to open a Perth restaurant. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Nando’s given green light to open first Perth restaurant
2
5
Hendry in action. Image: Shutterstock
Regan Hendry seals League Two switch as former Dundee United boss lands playmaker despite…
6
The trial is probing the deaths of Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica.
Dundee murder accused Andrew Innes told police: ‘She’s under the kitchen floor’
7
Tesco plans a major overhaul of the business that will affect more than 2,000 jobs.
Major Tesco shake-up to impact dozens of Tayside and Fife jobs
8
The Olympia swimming pool in Dundee is due to reopen in October 2023 after two years shut.
Dundee’s Olympia reports ‘catastrophic’ losses of more than £2m during closures
8
9
The Weavers Mill in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Children ‘screaming’ as masked man attacks diner at Dundee restaurant
10
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…

More from The Courier

Ayina in action. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee United sign Huddersfield Town youngster Loick Ayina on loan
Zak Rudden scores a trademark goal and Chris Kane. Images: SNS.
New St Johnstone striker Zak Rudden is like a 'young Chris Kane', says Callum…
Watt has joined St Mirren. Image: SNS
Tony Watt seals St Mirren loan switch — with permanent Dundee United exit possible
Zander Fagerson is in 'the shape of his life' ahead of the Calcutta Cup game.
Zander Fagerson, Stuart Hogg and Hamish Watson 'good to go' for Scotland at Twickenham
Matheus Machado, Ryan Williamson and Ross Matthews have all agreed deals with Montrose. Image: SNS / DCT Media.
Montrose go Brazilian and agree Ryan Williamson pre-contract in triple deadline day deal
Lewis Banks has joined Arbroath from Sligo Rovers. Image: Shutterstock
Dick Campbell jokes 'Arbroath are on way to Europe' as he signs Conference League…
Lorent Tolaj was been on loan at Salford City at the start of the season. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee snap up 'powerful striker' Lorent Tolaj on loan from Brighton
Dundee could seal a deal to re-sign top scorer Zach Robinson. Image: SNS
Zach Robinson could make sensational deadline day return to Dundee
Welsh attracted the interest of United, as revealed by Courier Sport. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United fail in ambitious bid for Celtic defender
Brexit: Protestors in Dundee, Perth and Angus mark three years since leaving the EU

Editor's Picks

Most Commented