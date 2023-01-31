Ethics watchdog has improved but still faces challenges, say auditors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Ethics watchdog has improved but still faces challenges, say auditors

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 1.16pm Updated: January 31 2023, 5.20pm
The commission investigates complaints about MSPs, councillors and other public officials (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)
The commission investigates complaints about MSPs, councillors and other public officials (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

The ethics body which investigates complaints about MSPs and councillors still has significant challenges to address despite making improvements, auditors have said.

Audit Scotland previously highlighted a “disturbing” number of failings at the Commissioner for Ethical Standards in Public Life in Scotland (CESPLS) – also known as the Commissioner’s Office.

The organisation assesses complaints regarding the conduct of MSPs, local authority councillors and public body members before deciding whether to investigate.

Scotland’s auditor general, Stephen Boyle, raised concern in late 2021 about a number of serious failings, including a lack of transparency and poor management of complaints.

Now, while improvements have been welcomed, the ethics standards organisation has been warned it must address significant backlogs which can see initial assessments of complaints taking up to nine months to conduct.

Mr Boyle said the number of outstanding complaints is currently higher than in 2020/21.

A previous organisation restructure, intended to deliver cost savings, has been reversed, with extra funding allocated to address workload pressures.

However, the Audit Scotland report also said the Commissioner’s Office has worked hard to re-establish the fundamentals needed to operate effectively, including an internal audit function, business plan and risk register.

Mr Boyle said: “Staff and the Commissioner’s Office have worked hard to address serious failings and it’s clear that improvements have been made.

“But the dual task of meeting core business demands, alongside addressing all the concerns raised in 2020/21, means pressures on the Commissioner’s Office will continue.

“It is concerning that the outstanding caseload increased considerably, with a knock-on effect on how quickly claims are assessed.

“Further funding received for additional staffing will help, but it will take time to hire and train the people needed. It is vital that backlogs are reduced to help restore public confidence.

“Improvement needs to be maintained and further progress made to address outstanding issues. I will continue to monitor this.”

Ian Bruce was appointed as the ethical standards commissioner earlier this month after serving as the acting commissioner since April 2021.

He said: “I am again grateful for the auditors’ work on the review and their recognition of the work we have done to rebuild the office in what have been very challenging circumstances.

“They had no new recommendations for us and this gives us a great deal of comfort about the progress we have made thus far.

“We continue to implement their prior recommendations, the majority of which are addressed in our strategic and business plans, alongside fulfilling our core statutory functions.

“I am grateful, also, to the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body and the Standards Commission for Scotland for their support since my appointment and their recognition of the positive work that we have been doing.

“I and the entire team are dedicated to working in accordance with our published plans and the values that we have adopted as an organisation.

“It is incumbent on me and on all of the staff to earn the trust of the public and the many stakeholder organisations that rely on our effective operation as an office. We remain absolutely committed to doing so.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
2
Laser train and Ethan.
Carnoustie rail lover Ethan, 5, ready for ‘laser train’ to hit Tayside tonight
3
Innes is alleged to have murdered Bennylyn and Jellica and buried them in Troon Avenue.
Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes admits killing Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter…
4
Nando's is to open a Perth restaurant. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Nando’s given green light to open first Perth restaurant
2
5
Hendry in action. Image: Shutterstock
Regan Hendry seals League Two switch as former Dundee United boss lands playmaker despite…
6
The trial is probing the deaths of Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica.
Dundee murder accused Andrew Innes told police: ‘She’s under the kitchen floor’
7
Tesco plans a major overhaul of the business that will affect more than 2,000 jobs.
Major Tesco shake-up to impact dozens of Tayside and Fife jobs
8
The Olympia swimming pool in Dundee is due to reopen in October 2023 after two years shut.
Dundee’s Olympia reports ‘catastrophic’ losses of more than £2m during closures
8
9
The Weavers Mill in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Children ‘screaming’ as masked man attacks diner at Dundee restaurant
10
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…

More from The Courier

Ayina in action. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee United sign Huddersfield Town youngster Loick Ayina on loan
Zak Rudden scores a trademark goal and Chris Kane. Images: SNS.
New St Johnstone striker Zak Rudden is like a 'young Chris Kane', says Callum…
Watt has joined St Mirren. Image: SNS
Tony Watt seals St Mirren loan switch — with permanent Dundee United exit possible
Zander Fagerson is in 'the shape of his life' ahead of the Calcutta Cup game.
Zander Fagerson, Stuart Hogg and Hamish Watson 'good to go' for Scotland at Twickenham
Matheus Machado, Ryan Williamson and Ross Matthews have all agreed deals with Montrose. Image: SNS / DCT Media.
Montrose go Brazilian and agree Ryan Williamson pre-contract in triple deadline day deal
Lewis Banks has joined Arbroath from Sligo Rovers. Image: Shutterstock
Dick Campbell jokes 'Arbroath are on way to Europe' as he signs Conference League…
Lorent Tolaj was been on loan at Salford City at the start of the season. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee snap up 'powerful striker' Lorent Tolaj on loan from Brighton
Dundee could seal a deal to re-sign top scorer Zach Robinson. Image: SNS
Zach Robinson could make sensational deadline day return to Dundee
Welsh attracted the interest of United, as revealed by Courier Sport. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United fail in ambitious bid for Celtic defender
Brexit: Protestors in Dundee, Perth and Angus mark three years since leaving the EU

Editor's Picks

Most Commented