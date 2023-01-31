Government urged to accept Brexit’s economic impact in light of IMF warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Government urged to accept Brexit’s economic impact in light of IMF warning

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 2.43pm
Stella Creasy MP questioned the Government on the impact of Brexit (Laura Lean/PA)
Stella Creasy MP questioned the Government on the impact of Brexit (Laura Lean/PA)

Ministers have been urged to accept that Brexit has added to the UK’s economic woes, after the IMF warned the country will be plunged into recession this year.

Labour MP Stella Creasy accused the Government of “walking away” from questions about how Brexit has impacted the UK’s economic outlook.

Treasury minister James Cartlidge faced scrutiny from MPs following the IMF’s prediction that the UK economy will contract by 0.6% in 2023 against the 0.3% growth it pencilled in last October.

In its latest World Economic Outlook update, the IMF upped its growth outlook for the global economy, but cautioned that Britain looks set to suffer more than most from soaring inflation and higher interest rates.

In the Commons, Walthamstow MP Ms Creasy said: “The minister seems to be walking away from the question about what role Brexit has played in this economic outlook and I can understand why, because over half of his own constituents think it was a mistake.

“These benefits of Brexit seem to be like a toddler’s imaginary friend. Ministers keep talking about them, but only they can see them.”

She added: “The Prime Minister’s spokesman today told us that we are now seeing significant benefits from Brexit, so will the minister set the record straight?

“Can he explain to the small businesses in our constituencies who used to be able to export with ease to the European Union, a single market, where they now face a better deal than they did before?”

Treasury minister Mr Cartlidge stressed the importance of Solvency II reforms and said that alcohol duty reform planned later this year was “only possible because of Brexit”.

Cabinet meeting
Treasury minister James Cartlidge faced scrutiny from MPs following the IMF’s forecast (James Manning/PA)

He added: “I think the most important by far was when we were faced with the greatest challenge outside of wartime in this country, in the pandemic, this country was able to move fast with an amazing vaccine programme because of its independence, which reduced deaths and freed up our economy, and allowed us to reopen and get growing again.”

Other opposition MPs also called on the Government to acknowledge the impact of Brexit on the economy.

SNP MP Patrick Grady (Glasgow North) told MPs about a cafe near Parliament which had a notice in its window reading ‘breakfast only today sorry, we are badly understaffed’.

He added: “That seems to chime with the findings of UK in a Changing Europe that there is a 300,000 shortfall of workers as a result of Brexit and the end of freedom of movement. It seems that Brexit really does mean breakfast after all.

“So will the Government not admit that it is Brexit that has taken the UK economy out of the frying pan and into the fire?”

Mr Cartlidge said the Government was “proud to have almost the lowest unemployment for the best part of 50 years”.

He added: “Of course that does present challenges when you have a tight labour market, that is why we think the best way forward is to ensure we have the apprenticeships, the skills, the training to ensure that we can deliver the workforce to meet our growth ambitions.”

Labour’s Rushanara Ali (Bethnal Green and Bow) also claimed that the minister failed “to mention the former prime minister (Liz Truss) and her chancellor crashed the economy on top of the uncertainties of the previous years, following the failure to get a decent deal after Brexit, which has hit our economy with a 4% hit on output”.

Elsewhere in the debate, DUP MP Carla Lockhart (Upper Bann) said the Northern Ireland Protocol was continuing to create “added uncertainty” for traders there.

She said: “Investment to drive growth is now being stalled as we await a new agreement. Does the Government recognise the need to urgently restore the integrity of the United Kingdom’s internal market to assist economic growth in Northern Ireland and does he commit to doing that?”

Mr Cartlidge stressed that work “is happening across departments in terms of the protocol”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
2
Laser train and Ethan.
Carnoustie rail lover Ethan, 5, ready for ‘laser train’ to hit Tayside tonight
3
Innes is alleged to have murdered Bennylyn and Jellica and buried them in Troon Avenue.
Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes admits killing Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter…
4
Nando's is to open a Perth restaurant. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Nando’s given green light to open first Perth restaurant
2
5
Hendry in action. Image: Shutterstock
Regan Hendry seals League Two switch as former Dundee United boss lands playmaker despite…
6
The trial is probing the deaths of Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica.
Dundee murder accused Andrew Innes told police: ‘She’s under the kitchen floor’
7
Tesco plans a major overhaul of the business that will affect more than 2,000 jobs.
Major Tesco shake-up to impact dozens of Tayside and Fife jobs
8
The Olympia swimming pool in Dundee is due to reopen in October 2023 after two years shut.
Dundee’s Olympia reports ‘catastrophic’ losses of more than £2m during closures
7
9
The Weavers Mill in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Children ‘screaming’ as masked man attacks diner at Dundee restaurant
10
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…

More from The Courier

Lorent Tolaj was been on loan at Salford City at the start of the season. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee snap up 'powerful striker' Lorent Tolaj on loan from Brighton
Welsh attracted the interest of United. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United fail in ambitious bid for Celtic defender
Brexit: Protestors in Dundee, Perth and Angus mark three years since leaving the EU
This stretch of the A977 is set to face overnight closures. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 20-mile diversion during rearranged Kincardine roadworks
Nearly 30 years have passed since Duncan Ferguson left Tannadice.
Football legend Duncan Ferguson returning to Dundee for special live event
Stella Creasy MP questioned the Government on the impact of Brexit (Laura Lean/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — McDonald's drink-drive dash and Troon Avenue murder trial starts
Montrose Academy. Image: Google Street View
Angus teacher who allegedly told pupil, 12, her skirt would 'end up on the…
Martel Maxwell's three sons pose for a photo with footballer Kevin de Bruyne.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Man City hero's Perthshire visit gave me and my boys a memory…
Cold Dip Commando Tim Crossin was joined by dozens of fellow dookers when he visited Arbroath. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Cold Dip Commando Tim completes round-Britain charity mission after dropping in on Arbroath
Nicky Low
Arbroath's Nicky Low extends Kelty Hearts stay as Maroon Machine eye more from loan…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented