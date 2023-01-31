Families to face disruption as Wednesday’s teachers’ strike looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Families to face disruption as Wednesday’s teachers’ strike looms

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 5.16pm
Former Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard joins teachers on the picket line (PA)
Former Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard joins teachers on the picket line (PA)

Schools and families are facing disruption as parents may need to take unpaid leave to cope with childcare during Wednesday’s teachers’ strike.

Local authorities from across the UK have started to outline what impact the walkout could have on schools, with many only able to remain partially open.

Strikes by teacher members of the NEU in England and Wales, which threaten disruption to 23,000 schools, are the first of seven days of walkouts by the union in February and March amid a pay dispute.

Downing Street said it is “disappointing” school leaders do not know how many teachers will be available for work until the strike day itself.

Many councils are posting lists of closures and part closures on their websites to keep parents informed, but others suggested schools would be in touch with parents directly if their school is affected.

Despite the potential impact of the strikes, Mumsnet founder and CEO, Justine Roberts said 62% of the site’s users back the walkouts.

She said: “We know that the teachers’ strikes will be disruptive for many families, with parents forced to work from home and take annual or unpaid leave to look after younger children.

“There is also concern about how the strikes will affect children’s education, particularly in exam years.

“However, there is a significant amount of sympathy for teachers amongst Mumsnet users, with 62% telling us they back the strikes and just 27% opposing them.”

Although many schools have not yet declared whether they will be able to remain open on Wednesday, some councils have provided an early indication of how many could be affected.

Based on returns from around 130 of around 160 schools in Liverpool, 38% are due to be closed, with 54% only partially open, the city council said.

Leicester City Council indicated 15 of its schools would be fully closed, and 61 partially closed, with nearby Nottingham City Council saying 25 of its local authority-run schools would remain partially and five would fully close.

Middlesbrough council said two of its schools would be fully closed, 21 would be partially closed and 14 fully open, while Wigan council said their region would see eight full closures, 48 partial closures and 30 open as normal.

Norfolk County Council said they were being updated continuously by schools in the region, but they had been informed of 121 partial closures and 29 full closures.

Bristol City Council urged parents with a vulnerable child or who are critical workers in the region to contact their school – adding: “Unless school leaders inform you that the school is closed or cannot provide a place, then you still have a legal duty to send your children to school unless they are unwell.”

Some 300,000 teachers and support staff were asked to vote in the NEU ballot – and more than 127,000 teacher members in England and Wales backed strike action.

In addition, new sign-ups to the NEU have nearly doubled in a week, from 22,000 on Tuesday last week to 40,000.

Some Academy trusts said it was “all hands to the pump” for staff who were not striking, with exam students taking priority for those schools who were having to partially close.

Benedick Ashmore-Short, CEO of The Park Academies Trust – which runs six schools in the South West, said:  “Teachers have the right to strike and as school leaders we absolutely respect that, but we must also balance that valid right with the needs of pupils who have had their education disrupted by the pandemic over the last three years.

“So we want to keep our schools open as much as possible and only ask pupils to stay at home as a last resort.

“Our contingency plans are based around a core of staff who are not striking. It’s a case of all hands to the pump and as CEO I will be available to teach classes, if necessary.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
2
Laser train and Ethan.
Carnoustie rail lover Ethan, 5, ready for ‘laser train’ to hit Tayside tonight
3
Innes is alleged to have murdered Bennylyn and Jellica and buried them in Troon Avenue.
Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes admits killing Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter…
4
Nando's is to open a Perth restaurant. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Nando’s given green light to open first Perth restaurant
2
5
Hendry in action. Image: Shutterstock
Regan Hendry seals League Two switch as former Dundee United boss lands playmaker despite…
6
The trial is probing the deaths of Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica.
Dundee murder accused Andrew Innes told police: ‘She’s under the kitchen floor’
7
Tesco plans a major overhaul of the business that will affect more than 2,000 jobs.
Major Tesco shake-up to impact dozens of Tayside and Fife jobs
8
The Olympia swimming pool in Dundee is due to reopen in October 2023 after two years shut.
Dundee’s Olympia reports ‘catastrophic’ losses of more than £2m during closures
7
9
The Weavers Mill in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Children ‘screaming’ as masked man attacks diner at Dundee restaurant
10
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…

More from The Courier

Lewis Banks has joined Arbroath from Sligo Rovers. Image: Shutterstock
Dick Campbell jokes 'Arbroath are on way to Europe' as he signs Conference League…
Lorent Tolaj was been on loan at Salford City at the start of the season. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee snap up 'powerful striker' Lorent Tolaj on loan from Brighton
Welsh attracted the interest of United. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United fail in ambitious bid for Celtic defender
Brexit: Protestors in Dundee, Perth and Angus mark three years since leaving the EU
This stretch of the A977 is set to face overnight closures. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 20-mile diversion during rearranged Kincardine roadworks
Nearly 30 years have passed since Duncan Ferguson left Tannadice.
Football legend Duncan Ferguson returning to Dundee for special live event
Former Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard joins teachers on the picket line (PA)
Tuesday court round-up — McDonald's drink-drive dash and Troon Avenue murder trial starts
Montrose Academy. Image: Google Street View
Angus teacher who allegedly told pupil, 12, her skirt would 'end up on the…
Martel Maxwell's three sons pose for a photo with footballer Kevin de Bruyne.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Man City hero's Perthshire visit gave me and my boys a memory…
Cold Dip Commando Tim Crossin was joined by dozens of fellow dookers when he visited Arbroath. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Cold Dip Commando Tim completes round-Britain charity mission after dropping in on Arbroath

Editor's Picks

Most Commented