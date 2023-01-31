Kate Garraway confronts Matt Hancock on his £320,000 I’m A Celebrity stint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kate Garraway confronts Matt Hancock on his £320,000 I’m A Celebrity stint

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 5.34pm
Kate Garraway (Yui Mok/PA)
Kate Garraway (Yui Mok/PA)

Kate Garraway has confronted Matt Hancock on how families who were affected by his coronavirus policies felt about his decision to compete on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

It was recently revealed the former health secretary, 44, was paid £320,000 to appear on the ITV reality show last year, £10,000 of which he donated to charity.

His stint in the Australian jungle prompted criticism from the Prime Minister, MPs across the political spectrum and members of the public.

During Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning Britain, Garraway questioned Hancock on his decision to join the show and accept the money at a time when “people still feel very raw” about his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The TV presenter’s family was among those heavily impacted by Covid-19 as her husband Derek Draper, a 55-year-old former political adviser, fell seriously ill with coronavirus in March 2020 and has suffered long-lasting damage to his organs and requires daily care.

She has created two documentaries since detailing her family’s life as her husband battles the long-term effects, with both programmes winning the National Television Award in the authored documentary category.

Speaking on GMB on Tuesday, Garraway said: “I suppose the problem is that because you were health secretary and because at that time I couldn’t visit Derek in hospital, he couldn’t see his kids, thousands of others couldn’t go and see the people they loved for various reasons because they were following the guidelines…

“It gives the impression that you still don’t get why people are upset because that amount of money is vast to everybody. I’m sure there are many other people that went into the jungle when you did and maybe got more or maybe got less.

“But they’re holding you to more account because you’re probably only there because you were Health Secretary, making these huge decisions.

“You made the decision to go in at a time before you’d answered to an inquiry, at a time when people still feel very raw. I’m not sure people yet feel comfortable about why you did it.”

Hancock replied: “I get all that, I really do, and I really feel it.

“The reason it’s important, that I wrote the book in particular, with the inquiry coming out later, is I have to be completely open about what I did, why I took the decisions I did, so we can learn as much as possible. I feel really strongly about that.”

Matt Hancock comments
The former health secretary’s stint in the Australian jungle prompted criticism from the Prime Minister, MPs across the political spectrum and members of the public (Steve Reigate/Daily Express)

When questioned about what he feels is to be learnt, he said: “If I can contribute anything now to the future of making sure this doesn’t happen as badly again, it’s making sure we’ve really, really learned the lessons about how to handle these things, because there will be another one.

“And I feel very strongly about that because I feel like it’s my duty. Not least because we’re all human, we all make mistakes.”

Garraway raised the point that a major mistake was the lack of protection for vulnerable people in care homes, for which she said Hancock had blamed the care workers for spreading the infection at the time.

He clarified: “It’s a really important point, which is that at the time it wasn’t officially known that you could pass on Covid without having symptoms.

“So of course I’m not blaming the care workers, they didn’t know they had Covid. But the science has shown that the vast majority of infections that got into care homes were workers bringing it in not knowing. So I’m not blaming them at all.”

Hancock was forced to resign as health secretary after leaked CCTV footage showed him breaching his own Covid-19 guidance by kissing his assistant Gina Coladangelo.

After leaving I’m A Celebrity, Mr Hancock announced that he would not be standing for the Conservatives at the next general election.

Representatives of Mr Hancock have been contacted for comment.

