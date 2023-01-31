Hunt faces calls for tax cuts and fuel duty freeze from Tory backbench MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hunt faces calls for tax cuts and fuel duty freeze from Tory backbench MPs

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 7.17pm
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Jeremy Hunt has faced calls for tax cuts and a fuel duty freeze during a grilling by Tory backbench MPs.

The Chancellor said “nothing” when pressed on slashing taxes and did not rule out a fuel duty hike, according to MPs who attended the 1922 Committee meeting.

Others gave mainly positive reviews of the gathering, in which Mr Hunt highlighted the importance of tackling inflation before an eventual return to a tax-cutting agenda.

One of those putting pressure on the Chancellor to move more swiftly on tax cuts to kickstart flagging economic growth was Conservative former minister Sir Edward Leigh.

The Gainsborough MP told reporters: “My view is you can’t wait until the general election.

“People are depressed. You’ve got to give them hope. You’ve got to say: ‘We made the right decisions in September, therefore that’s given me room in this budget to cut taxes, whether it’s corporation, personal or fuel’.

“That was my point anyway. But, obviously, he is not going to comment now. He can’t, to be fair, but he got the message.”

MP Jonathan Gullis said he raised the prospect of motorists facing a 12p-a-litre hike in fuel duty in March.

A 23% increase in the duty is pencilled in for March, but chancellors have repeatedly frozen the levy in the past.

Mr Hunt told the 1922 Committee that he did not yet know whether he would hike fuel duty at the spring budget and that “we’d have to wait and see what the finances are at the time”, according to Mr Gullis.

Other MPs said the meeting, during which the Chancellor received some customary table banging, had been “marvellous”, “all very jolly” and “not too bad”.

David Simmonds told journalists that “everyone agrees” that “tackling inflation is the short-term priority” and that there will be a return to a “tax-cutting agenda once inflation is under control”.

Mr Hunt also spoke about “the big reduction in business rates that’s coming in April and the impact that will have on small businesses”, the Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner MP said.

Asked about the mood in the meeting, Mr Simmonds said: “It was very positive, actually. People are very serious because the challenge of inflation is a big one, but at the same time there’s a good window of opportunity to get it right. People see that.”

Cutting inflation by half is one of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s top five priorities in the run-up to the next election, due by January 2025.

Mr Hunt’s appearance in front of the powerful committee of Tory backbenchers came after the International Monetary Fund’s warning that Britain will be the only major economy to plunge into recession this year, performing worse even than sanction-hit Russia.

In response, the Cabinet minister earlier stressed many forecasts were overly pessimistic about the UK economy last year, adding that “short-term challenges should not obscure our long-term prospects”.

