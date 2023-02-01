Billy Bragg performs There Is Power In A Union at Dorset school picket line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Billy Bragg performs There Is Power In A Union at Dorset school picket line

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 12.02pm
The folksinger showed his face to perform songs for those on the picket line at St Osmund’s School (St Osmund’s School)
The folksinger showed his face to perform songs for those on the picket line at St Osmund’s School (St Osmund’s School)

Billy Bragg was met with applause as he performed on a picket line at a middle school in Dorset, telling striking teachers: “You’re stood here with us and now you’ve stood in solidarity.”

The 65-year-old folk singer sang his 1986 tune There Is Power In A Union for those supporting the teachers’ strikes at St Osmund’s Middle School in Dorchester as the country saw its largest strike action in decades, with up to half a million workers walking out in ongoing disputes over pay and conditions.

Guitar in hand, he addressed a crowd standing on the pavement outside the school and spoke about the tradition of striking as a union: “Now you’ve stood on the picket line, now you’re part of that tradition.”

St Osmund's School
Billy Bragg sang his 1986 song There Is Power In A Union at the picket line (St Osmund’s School)

“Doesn’t matter what you’re doing, doesn’t matter what you were doing before now, you’re stood here with us and now you’ve stood in solidarity with your fellow workers – you’re part of that tradition.

“And that’s a great strength that we have, it’s a tradition, it’s not just something that people thought up last week.

“It’s a long old tradition of solidarity that stretches back all that way.”

Bragg was filmed singing at a picket line in Dorchester in January alongside striking nurses.

He rounded off his speech at the school by performing a song originally written by American social activist and folk song writer Florence Reece in 1934.

Headteacher at St Osmund’s Saira Sawtell said she was “delighted” by Bragg’s appearance.

St Osmund's School
Bragg sang as up to half a million workers across the country walk out after disputes over pay and conditions on February 1 (St Osmund’s School)

“We were delighted to have Billy Bragg’s support with the long-standing tradition of picket lines and protest,” Ms Sawtell told the PA news agency.

“What better ambassador for people voice than Billy – and teachers enjoyed singing with him too!

“I stand with my colleagues from the NEU who are taking action today.

“Staff in schools know very well the impact that long-term chronic underfunding is having on schools and communities… Our nation’s children deserve better.”

Two teachers at the school and joint National Education Union (NEU) members Hannah Mugridge and Jonathan Anderson echoed Ms Sawtell’s sentiment.

“The fact that so many people, including Billy, turned out to picket with us today shows the level of support in the community for a properly-funded education service,” they said in a statement given to PA.

“Striking is the last thing we want to do but we feel we have no other option if we want to save our schools.”

