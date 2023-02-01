Last chance saloon for Scotland’s deposit return scheme launch, retailers warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Last chance saloon for Scotland’s deposit return scheme launch, retailers warn

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 12.36pm Updated: February 1 2023, 5.59pm
Retailers have warned of a ‘last chance saloon’ for Scotland’s deposit return scheme (Jonathan Pow/PA)
Retailers have warned of a ‘last chance saloon’ for Scotland’s deposit return scheme (Jonathan Pow/PA)

Retailers have warned the launch of Scotland’s deposit return scheme (DRS) will fail if ministers do not deliver a clear blueprint.

In crunch talks with circular economy minister Lorna Slater on Monday, the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) warned that shoppers face major disruption when the scheme launches in August.

Every business operating in Scotland which sells drink cans or bottles will be required to introduce a takeback system.

But industry leaders warn consumers will face higher prices and reduced choices if the Scottish Government fails to set out a clear plan on how to deliver the scheme.

The consortium estimates that retailers have invested more than £250 million this year on purchasing and installing reverse vending machines, changing prices and IT systems – however, a lack of clarity on how the scheme will work is holding back further investment.

Ewan MacDonald-Russell, deputy head of the SRC, had urged Ms Slater to provide a complete, operational blueprint by the end of February.

Failure to do so will result in the scheme’s failure to successfully launch by the mid-August target, he said.

“If these issues cannot be resolved, then, Scottish consumers will pay the price,” he added.

“Shoppers will face a bewildering patchwork of approaches which will be difficult to understand with the process of returning drinks and retrieving deposits likely to be cumbersome.

“Customers will also face the consequences of retailers having to simplify their offering to attempt to be compliant, which is likely to mean reduced choice and potentially higher prices.

“This is the last chance saloon to deliver a successful Scottish DRS which will land well with consumers in 2023.

“Retailers will do everything they can to try and resolve these issues over the coming weeks, but it falls to the Scottish Government to deliver a coherent and comprehensive plan for the scheme by the end of February.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We must take bold and ambitious action to tackle the climate emergency. Scotland’s deposit return scheme will be a major part of our efforts to reduce littering, cut emissions, and build a more circular economy when it goes live on 16 August this year.

“Similar schemes are common in other European countries and have been shown to be very effective.

“The regulations that were passed by parliament in 2020 task industry with delivery of the scheme. We are supporting this and will continue to work with Circularity Scotland and businesses as they finalise their operational delivery plans.

“The Scottish Government has committed to a pragmatic approach to implementation and we have already taken action to make the scheme as efficient as possible and reduce costs. The steps we have taken were in direct response to concerns put to us by retailers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
2
Karen Kennedy worked as general manager of the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Manager of fire-hit Perth hotel taking legal action against owner
3
The murder trial has been hearing from police forensic experts.
Troon Avenue murder trial told victims’ DNA and blood found on condom and hammer
4
Gillian Millar and Freda Doig will appear on Bargain Hunt. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry lollipop lady and Carnoustie friend set to appear on Bargain Hunt
5
Dens Road between Arklay Street and Dura Street. Image: DC Thomson
Teenage girl ‘shaken’ after being assaulted by man in Dundee
6
Rosyth resident Mary MacLeod at her grandparents' grave. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife woman distraught after three-month fight with funeral director over headstone error
7
small boy looking at laptop.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I fear for kids getting sex education from online porn
8
Montrose Academy. Image: Google Street View
Angus teacher who allegedly told pupil, 12, her skirt would ‘end up on the…
9
Asghar was unable to seal a deal for a striker. Image: SNS
5 major questions posed by Dundee United’s deadline day damp squib
10
Raymond McCandless outside Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee pensioner finally faces justice for abusing girls in 60s and 80s

More from The Courier

Liam Fox saw United lose to Killie. Image: SNS
Liam Fox on 'Asghar Out' protests, Tony Watt exit and Dundee United's transfer window
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone got win at Motherwell with best 90 minute display of the season,…
Richie Gray's return as second row fixture at 33 has been a boost to Scotland.
Six Nations: Richie Gray has fond memories of 2021 and is relishing the challenge…
St Johnstone celebrate their second goal. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side produce their most complete performance of…
The banner unveiled at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Dundee United fans in 'Asghar Out' protest as timid Tangerines go bottom with Kilmarnock…
A road closure on Links Parade, Carnoustie, after a gas leak. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson
Homes and Carnoustie Leisure Centre evacuated due to gas leak
Retailers have warned of a ‘last chance saloon’ for Scotland’s deposit return scheme (Jonathan Pow/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Footballer on a high and head stamp thugs
Neale Hanvey argued for the power switch at Westminster. Image: Supplied.
Fife MP launches Westminster bid for independence referendum powers
2
Angus Council faces huge budget pressures. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus Council financial health placed on critical list ahead of new budget
Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk CR0040964 Dundee Trades Unionists take action against Tory attacks on the right to strike. Members of the FBU, University strikers from Dundee, Abertay and StAndrews, Civil servants from the PCS, Unite, Unison and other unions were in attendance
Workers including Dundee firefighters protest against 'anti-union agenda'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented