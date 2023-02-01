Thousands of students support university staff on picket lines, union boss says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thousands of students support university staff on picket lines, union boss says

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 1.19pm
University and College Union (UCU) members on the picket line outside the London School of Economics (LSE). Up to 70,000 members of the UCU are taking strike action in a long-running dispute over pay, working conditions and pensions. Picture date: Wednesday February 1, 2023.
University and College Union (UCU) members on the picket line outside the London School of Economics (LSE). Up to 70,000 members of the UCU are taking strike action in a long-running dispute over pay, working conditions and pensions. Picture date: Wednesday February 1, 2023.

Thousands of students have joined striking university staff on picket lines across the country, the University and College Union (UCU) has said.

Universities across the UK have been hit by walkouts, with lectures and seminars cancelled, as 70,000 staff have begun an unprecedented period of strike action over pay, working conditions and pensions.

The UCU expects 2.5 million students to be affected by 18 days of strikes during February and March.

On Wednesday, the first day of strike action across 150 universities, Jo Grady, UCU general secretary, said: “University staff have turned out in massive numbers on picket lines today.

“Their anger over falling pay, insecure employment and pension cuts is impossible to ignore.”

INDUSTRY Strikes
(PA Graphics)

She added: “We have been overwhelmed by the support of thousands of students who have joined us on picket lines across the country.

“They recognise that vice chancellors are wrecking the sector and are determined to stand with us and fix it.”

The union is calling on university leaders to urgently resolve the disputes to avoid further disruption.

The Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA), representing 144 employers, said it has made a “full and final pay offer” of between 8% and 5%.

This offer has been described as the highest uplift in nearly 20 years.

Dr Grady said: “Vice chancellors need to wake up, come out of hiding and use the sector’s vast wealth to resolve these disputes.

“There are a further 17 days of strike action on the horizon, but they do not need to happen if those in charge of the sector make staff fair, well-rounded offers.”

The UCEA said feedback from universities on Wednesday suggests there have been “low and isolated” levels of disruption to students’ lectures.

Raj Jethwa, UCEA’s chief executive said: “Despite the initial feedback from HE institutions suggesting low and isolated impact on students, it is saddening if even a single student is impacted, especially when UCEA made an unprecedented full and final pay offer of between 8% and 5% more than three months in advance of the usual timetable.

Mass UK strike action
Former Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn joins members of the National Education Union on a march through Westminster (Jordan Pettit/PA)

“Employers hope that low and isolated IA feedback provides an indication of staff reaction to the final pay offer.

“Attempts at strike action will do nothing to support students, staff or the many HE institutions struggling to deliver such a financially challenging pay offer this early.

“HE institutions are particularly disappointed that UCU is targeting students who have endured so many recent disruptions.”

At a UCU picket line on the University of Nottingham’s Jubilee Campus, an associate professor at the university, who wished to remain anonymous, said her “heart sank” when she told her students about the weeks of strike action, which could see some lose up to 40% of teaching hours in some modules.

But she said she had to stand her ground over the pensions issue, which first caused the UCU to strike in 2018.

She said: “I was working with colleagues who were in tears of frustration and anxiety about the fact their pensions were going to be so eroded, and that what they had planned for all their working life was not going to happen.

“The perception of our job is that it is quite a privileged job, but we work such ridiculous hours and the levels of stress go up and up and up. In my time in this field, every year you get more work.”

