No 10: ‘Lots of work’ still needed to resolve Northern Ireland Protocol row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

No 10: ‘Lots of work’ still needed to resolve Northern Ireland Protocol row

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 2.17pm Updated: February 1 2023, 6.31pm
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said ‘talks are ongoing on potential solutions including on goods’ (PA)
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said ‘talks are ongoing on potential solutions including on goods’ (PA)

There are still “significant gaps” between the UK and European Union over Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit arrangements, Downing Street said as it played down speculation about a breakthrough.

Rishi Sunak’s spokesman said there was “lots of work to do” in all areas of the talks around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said there were “constructive” talks with the UK but “everything is only negotiated at the very end”.

Ursula von der Leyen visits Dublin
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Brian Lawless/PA)

The comments followed reports – described by No 10 as “speculative” – suggesting that an agreement on customs had been reached.

According to The Times, the EU has accepted a plan that would avoid routine checks on goods going into Northern Ireland.

The protocol was agreed by the UK and EU as a way to avoid a hard border with Ireland.

It moved regulatory and customs checks on goods to the Irish Sea, creating economic barriers on trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

The Times reported that the customs deal is largely based on the Government’s proposals for a red and green lanes system – with the green lane for goods from Great Britain which are staying in the region and the red lane to check and control products going on to the Republic of Ireland and the rest of the EU.

A separate agreement would be negotiated on exports of meat and live animals to Northern Ireland, with the UK agreeing to maintain EU veterinary standards on goods destined for the province.

Citing government sources, The Times also reported that Brussels has made concessions on the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice (ECJ), a key sticking point in UK-EU talks.

For the first time, it recognised that the ECJ could rule on Northern Ireland issues only if a case was referred by courts there, the newspaper said.

But the Prime Minister’s official spokesman played down the prospect of a breakthrough.

“No deal has been agreed, there is still lots of work to do on all areas, with significant gaps remaining between the UK and EU positions,” the spokesman said.

“Talks are ongoing on potential solutions including on goods.”

Speaking in Brussels, Ms von der Leyen said she had a “very trusted and excellent relationship” with Mr Sunak and their teams were “working together to find solutions”.

“As always in negotiations, you know the principle that everything is only negotiated at the very end when you know what the result is and you give a final signature,” she said.

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dail on Wednesday afternoon that no deal had “yet” been struck between the EU and the UK.

Both sides are keen to reach an agreement to break the logjam over the contentious trading arrangements before April’s landmark 25th anniversary of Northern Ireland’s historic Good Friday peace agreement.

Many unionists in Northern Ireland are vehemently opposed to arrangements they claim have weakened the region’s place within the union.

The devolved powersharing institutions at Stormont collapsed last year after the DUP withdrew co-operation as part of its protest against the protocol.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
2
Karen Kennedy worked as general manager of the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Manager of fire-hit Perth hotel taking legal action against owner
3
The murder trial has been hearing from police forensic experts.
Troon Avenue murder trial told victims’ DNA and blood found on condom and hammer
4
Gillian Millar and Freda Doig will appear on Bargain Hunt. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry lollipop lady and Carnoustie friend set to appear on Bargain Hunt
5
Dens Road between Arklay Street and Dura Street. Image: DC Thomson
Teenage girl ‘shaken’ after being assaulted by man in Dundee
6
Rosyth resident Mary MacLeod at her grandparents' grave. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife woman distraught after three-month fight with funeral director over headstone error
7
small boy looking at laptop.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I fear for kids getting sex education from online porn
8
Montrose Academy. Image: Google Street View
Angus teacher who allegedly told pupil, 12, her skirt would ‘end up on the…
9
Asghar was unable to seal a deal for a striker. Image: SNS
5 major questions posed by Dundee United’s deadline day damp squib
10
Raymond McCandless outside Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee pensioner finally faces justice for abusing girls in 60s and 80s

More from The Courier

Liam Fox saw United lose to Killie. Image: SNS
Liam Fox on 'Asghar Out' protests, Tony Watt exit and Dundee United's transfer window
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone got win at Motherwell with best 90 minute display of the season,…
Richie Gray's return as second row fixture at 33 has been a boost to Scotland.
Six Nations: Richie Gray has fond memories of 2021 and is relishing the challenge…
St Johnstone celebrate their second goal. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side produce their most complete performance of…
The banner unveiled at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Dundee United fans in 'Asghar Out' protest as timid Tangerines go bottom with Kilmarnock…
A road closure on Links Parade, Carnoustie, after a gas leak. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson
Homes and Carnoustie Leisure Centre evacuated due to gas leak
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said ‘talks are ongoing on potential solutions including on goods’ (PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Footballer on a high and head stamp thugs
Neale Hanvey argued for the power switch at Westminster. Image: Supplied.
Fife MP launches Westminster bid for independence referendum powers
2
Angus Council faces huge budget pressures. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus Council financial health placed on critical list ahead of new budget
Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk CR0040964 Dundee Trades Unionists take action against Tory attacks on the right to strike. Members of the FBU, University strikers from Dundee, Abertay and StAndrews, Civil servants from the PCS, Unite, Unison and other unions were in attendance
Workers including Dundee firefighters protest against 'anti-union agenda'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented