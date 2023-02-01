Police sex allegations should be investigated by different force, MPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police sex allegations should be investigated by different force, MPs told

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 3.33pm
MPs heard allegations of rape and sex crimes by police should be investigated by a different force to give victims confidence (PA)
MPs heard allegations of rape and sex crimes by police should be investigated by a different force to give victims confidence (PA)

Allegations of rape and sex crimes by police should be investigated by a different force to give victims confidence, MPs heard.

Zoe Byrne, from the charity Victim Support, warned that trust and confidence in the police by victims is at an “all-time low” – particularly for women, girls and members of minority communities – which has led to a “crisis point”.

Speaking to the Commons Home Affairs Committee on Wednesday, the former Metropolitan Police detective chief inspector said “something needs to change and victims need to be the priority”, as she called for “genuine” independence in investigations.

Ms Byrne told how a woman she called Rebecca, who was being supported by the charity, had reported an allegation of rape against a serving police officer but the investigation was dropped.

The officer who informed Rebecca of the decision revealed he was a colleague of the suspect, had worked with him “for years” and referred to him by a nickname, MPs heard.

Ms Byrne told the committee: “How can there be any trust if that’s what happens? At the very least these allegations need to be investigated by a different police force.

“I would argue the independence needs to go beyond that because why is the culture any different in a different force?

“There has to be a genuine scrutiny and independent oversight of policing in that context to support those victims who have come forward and reported.

“Because we know, us and other voluntary sector providers are supporting victims that haven’t gone to the police. And the number that won’t (go to the police) will only increase if we can’t rebuild that trust and confidence in the response.”

While there have been “positive words, including from the new Met Commissioner, there needs to be action,” Ms Byrne added.

“Women in this country need to see action to change that culture.”

Kirsty Brimelow KC, chairwoman of the Criminal Bar Association, urged MPs to also consider the wider problems in the criminal justice system when cases do come to court as she highlighted examples of delays at the last minute because there “aren’t enough prosecutors to prosecute the cases”.

One prosecutor told her they have seen three “stranger” rape cases already in 2023 which had been adjourned until the end of the year and each of the complainants have since pulled out, she said.

Ms Brimelow told the committee: “Normally you would not have a complainant drop out in that type of case. The feedback we’re getting is this is just across the board, it’s across the system that witnesses, complainants will not wait for years. Some are waiting five years between allegation to trial.”

In the trials that do go ahead, she said “the quality of the evidence is greatly diminished” because: “You have a complainant who’s saying ‘I can’t remember two, three years ago’. And the jury has to decide on that evidence. So the delays are actually undermining the whole prosecution case all the way through.”

