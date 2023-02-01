NatWest boss refuses summons by MPs probing savings rates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NatWest boss refuses summons by MPs probing savings rates

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 4.44pm Updated: February 1 2023, 6.17pm
Ms Rose (centre) has offered to send her head of retail banking (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The boss of NatWest has refused a request to appear in front of MPs to answer questions on why banks are being slow to pass on higher interest rates to savers.

Chief executive Alison Rose has told MPs on the Treasury Select Committee that she does not have the time to speak to them next week as she needs to prepare for the bank’s annual results.

Bosses at Lloyds, HSBC and Barclays are all appearing in front of the influential group, but Ms Rose refused, even after being called by newly elected chair, Harriett Baldwin.

“The banks often send things saying ‘We want to work closely with you; we’re here whenever you need us; can’t wait to meet you’,” said a source close to the committee.

“And when we ask them to come in before us they kind of run a mile. There’s a bit of a contradiction between those two things.”

The Government owns around 46% of the company’s shares.

The hearing, due to take place next week, was set to focus on why banks had been quick to pass on increases in the Bank of England’s base interest rate to mortgage borrowers, but not to savers.

It was also going to focus on the outlook for the mortgage market and the scrapping of the cap on bankers’ bonuses.

The UK chief executives of Barclays and HSBC – which are global banks – and the group chief executive of Lloyds will appear at the hearing.

All three other banks also have their financial results in the following weeks, although a few days after NatWest.

Ms Baldwin said: “I am very keen that all the major banks’ top executives appear before our committee.

“I am particularly keen that it should not be an all-male panel, because we want to send out a message to younger women in banking that they can reach the very top.”

Ms Rose will be sending her chief executive of retail banking, David Lindberg, in her place in the belief that he is best placed to answer some of the committee’s questions.

A NatWest spokesperson said: “As the chief executive of our retail bank, serving 16 million customers, David Lindberg is directly responsible for these critical consumer issues and is an appropriate representative for NatWest Group at the hearing next week.”

