NI Protocol has led to ‘democratic deficit’, MPs are told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

NI Protocol has led to ‘democratic deficit’, MPs are told

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 5.21pm
A sign protesting against the Northern Ireland Protocol in Larne Harbour, Northern Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)
A sign protesting against the Northern Ireland Protocol in Larne Harbour, Northern Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

The Northern Ireland Protocol has led to a “democratic deficit” where politicians in the region have no say over rules which govern trade, a Westminster committee has been told.

A barrister told the European Scrutiny Committee that the current oversight role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) on protocol-related issues raised concerns around identity.

The Committee is examining government proposals to amend the post-Brexit trading arrangement, including dual regulation, green and red lanes at customs points, and the role of the ECJ in any future settlement.

The UK wants to tear up the existing governance arrangements, removing the ECJ as the final arbiter in protocol-related trade disputes and replacing it with an independent international arbitration mechanism.

The Times reported on Wednesday that Brussels has made concessions on the jurisdiction of the ECJ, although Downing Street has stressed that “significant gaps” between the UK and EU over the post-Brexit arrangements.

Barrister Thomas Sharpe KC, an expert in EU law, was questioned about the oversight role of the ECJ.

Battle of the Somme anniversary
DUP MP Gavin Robinson said politicians had no say in rules which govern trade in NI (Liam McBurney/PA)

DUP MP Gavin Robinson said: “From a Northern Ireland perspective, constitutionally when you have politicians who have no say whatsoever in the rules that govern trade, that is a problem which needs to be resolved.”

Mr Sharpe said: “It is really a question of identity. You just don’t want, anymore than we do in GB, to have the European court telling us what the law ought to be.”

Mr Robinson added “The reason the ECJ has a role at all is because we are bound by laws in which we have no say.”

Mr Sharpe said: “It is even worse because the provision of the protocol not only allows the (European) Commission to look at existing laws and laws to be amended, but new laws may come in and there doesn’t seem to be much ability to question their application.

“So you are lumbered.”

Conservative MP David Jones said: “We have frequently criticised the democratic deficiency of the protocol.

“Do you think it is ever possible to make the protocol itself work?”

Mr Sharpe responded: “Will it function to the satisfaction of the business community in Northern Ireland? I am not so pessimistic about that, there is a sort of commercial logic to making things work.”

Mr Jones said: “I am more interested in the democratic deficit?”

Mr Sharpe said: “No, I don’t. It is a fundamental issue. Who governs people in Northern Ireland, it should be Stormont, it should be the UK parliament.”

The barrister said the same criticism applied to the role of the ECJ in the protocol.

Stuart Anderson, head of public affairs at the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce (Parliament/PA)

Earlier Stuart Anderson, head of public affairs at the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce, outlined to the committee the effects of the protocol on businesses in Northern Ireland.

He said: “We have seen the protocol impact in really significant ways, both positively, negatively and not at all, depending on the sector, the structure of supply chains and the historical nature of the business.

“What we have done is do a quarterly economic survey. What we have seen is quite a positive upward trend in the course of the last year.

“Year on year we see 36% of businesses saying they are trading well, up from 23% last year.

“Around 21% are saying it was difficult but we have adapted. About 25% say it doesn’t impact upon them at all.

“Around 15% are saying the protocol just doesn’t work.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
2
Karen Kennedy worked as general manager of the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Manager of fire-hit Perth hotel taking legal action against owner
3
The murder trial has been hearing from police forensic experts.
Troon Avenue murder trial told victims’ DNA and blood found on condom and hammer
4
Gillian Millar and Freda Doig will appear on Bargain Hunt. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry lollipop lady and Carnoustie friend set to appear on Bargain Hunt
5
Dens Road between Arklay Street and Dura Street. Image: DC Thomson
Teenage girl ‘shaken’ after being assaulted by man in Dundee
6
Rosyth resident Mary MacLeod at her grandparents' grave. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife woman distraught after three-month fight with funeral director over headstone error
7
small boy looking at laptop.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I fear for kids getting sex education from online porn
8
Montrose Academy. Image: Google Street View
Angus teacher who allegedly told pupil, 12, her skirt would ‘end up on the…
9
Asghar was unable to seal a deal for a striker. Image: SNS
5 major questions posed by Dundee United’s deadline day damp squib
10
Raymond McCandless outside Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee pensioner finally faces justice for abusing girls in 60s and 80s

More from The Courier

Liam Fox saw United lose to Killie. Image: SNS
Liam Fox on 'Asghar Out' protests, Tony Watt exit and Dundee United's transfer window
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone got win at Motherwell with best 90 minute display of the season,…
Richie Gray's return as second row fixture at 33 has been a boost to Scotland.
Six Nations: Richie Gray has fond memories of 2021 and is relishing the challenge…
St Johnstone celebrate their second goal. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side produce their most complete performance of…
The banner unveiled at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Dundee United fans in 'Asghar Out' protest as timid Tangerines go bottom with Kilmarnock…
A road closure on Links Parade, Carnoustie, after a gas leak. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson
Homes and Carnoustie Leisure Centre evacuated due to gas leak
A sign protesting against the Northern Ireland Protocol in Larne Harbour, Northern Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Footballer on a high and head stamp thugs
Neale Hanvey argued for the power switch at Westminster. Image: Supplied.
Fife MP launches Westminster bid for independence referendum powers
2
Angus Council faces huge budget pressures. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus Council financial health placed on critical list ahead of new budget
Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk CR0040964 Dundee Trades Unionists take action against Tory attacks on the right to strike. Members of the FBU, University strikers from Dundee, Abertay and StAndrews, Civil servants from the PCS, Unite, Unison and other unions were in attendance
Workers including Dundee firefighters protest against 'anti-union agenda'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented