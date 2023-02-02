Petition calling for fair pay for nursing staff signed by 100,000 people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Petition calling for fair pay for nursing staff signed by 100,000 people

By Press Association
February 2 2023, 12.04am
(PA)
(PA)

A petition signed by 100,000 members of the public, nursing staff and patients will be delivered to 10 Downing Street on Thursday calling on the Prime Minister to pay nursing staff fairly.

As Rishi Sunak marks his 100th day in office, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) will highlight official NHS data showing the additional pressures the NHS is facing.

Over 10,000 more patients a month are regularly waiting over 12 hours for treatment in A&E since he became Prime Minister, said the RCN.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak departs 10 Downing Street (James Manning)

Other figures show that bed occupancy in adult general and acute care this winter is 9-11% above levels deemed safe, and higher than it was around the same period in the previous year, the college said.

Since the PM took office, nearly 400 extra patients on average each day have been stuck in hospital, unable to access the care they need in the community to return home, and recent data also shows that 6.9 million were waiting for NHS treatment in England as of November 2022 – almost one million more than the previous year.

The RCN is warning the Prime Minister that the NHS is deteriorating rapidly on his watch, impacting the nation’s health and in turn the economy.

Despite promising to make the NHS one of his top priorities, the college says the Prime Minister is yet to even begin to solve the crisis in NHS, adding that in the next 100 days he must start by paying nursing staff fairly to solve the huge workforce vacancies “engulfing” health and care services.

RCN director for England Patricia Marquis said: “Since he took office, the Prime Minister has failed to deliver on his promises to the NHS and is letting it deteriorate rapidly.

“More people are waiting in A&E, more patients are stuck in hospitals unable to access the care at home they need, and bed occupancy rates remain at dangerous levels. People are also having to wait longer to access mental health services when demand has never been greater.

“Patients are not dying because nurses are striking. Nurses are striking because patients are dying.

“Our members have a mandate to take strike action for another 100 days and the Prime Minister would do well to see these strikes for what they are –  a warning of the need for swift action.”

Nurse practitioner and RCN member Carmel O’Boyle said: “In the 100 days that Rishi Sunak has been Prime Minister, I’ve treated well over a thousand patients.

“I’ve done dressings, analysed X-rays, given injections and shots, fished glass and dirt out of wounds after a patient has had a fall, treated infections and managed medications.

“I’ve dealt with aggressive patients, people having a mental health crisis and patients with complex learning disabilities who present challenging behaviour. I’ve devised countless diagnosis and treatment plans after a full examination of each patient. I’ve had to impart bad news, and sometimes happier news.

“That’s what I’ve done for the NHS and my patients in the last 100 days in a team that is always short-staffed – what has the Prime Minister done to solve the crisis we’re in?”

RCN members will strike next Monday and Tuesday, while ambulance workers, midwives and physiotherapists will also take industrial action.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: “Patients will understandably be worried by the prospect of further strike action by nurses – the previous two days of nurse strikes saw around 30,000 elective procedures and outpatient appointments cancelled. It is inevitable industrial action will have an impact on patients.

“I have had constructive talks with the Royal College of Nursing and other unions about the 2023/24 pay process and look forward to continuing that dialogue.”

