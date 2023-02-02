Interest rates set to rise to 4% as Bank prepares for ‘shallow’ recession By Press Association February 2 2023, 7.20am The Bank of England will announce its latest base rate change at noon (Alamy/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] Most Read 1 Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million 2 Cigarette break Dundee mental health worker awarded £23k after ‘shambolic’ dismissal 3 Manager of fire-hit Perth hotel taking legal action against owner 4 Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than… 5 Liam Fox on ‘Asghar Out’ protests, Tony Watt exit and Dundee United’s transfer window 6 Troon Avenue murder trial told victims’ DNA and blood found on condom and hammer 7 Teenage girl ‘shaken’ after being assaulted by man in Dundee 8 Broughty Ferry lollipop lady and Carnoustie friend set to appear on Bargain Hunt 9 Angus teacher who allegedly told pupil, 12, her skirt would ‘end up on the… 10 Dundee United fans in ‘Asghar Out’ protest as timid Tangerines go bottom with Kilmarnock… More from The Courier Dundee star Alex Jakubiak like a new signing after injury woes says boss Gary… Animal lovers celebrate as Fife Foxhounds disbands for 'financial reasons' Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes told police he couldn't look after 'screaming' child Machete man sparked armed police search in Dundee Can Dundee hero Eilish McColgan emulate mum Liz (again) with London Marathon victory? When Perth Motorail helped drivers to 'take the car the easy way' We set up in Dundee as it's at the centre of Scotland's green economy… Perth teacher loses £20,000 claim after quitting job over racist abuse by pupils Dundee & Angus College meeting needs of employers, say inspectors Angus planners pitch in with approval for 14 new homes near Carnoustie Championship course Editor's Picks Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes told police he couldn’t look after ‘screaming’ child Arbroath mum’s dream to dance on wedding day after cycling accident left her paralysed Liam Fox on ‘Asghar Out’ protests, Tony Watt exit and Dundee United’s transfer window Machete man sparked armed police search in Dundee Can Dundee hero Eilish McColgan emulate mum Liz (again) with London Marathon victory? Perth teacher loses £20,000 claim after quitting job over racist abuse by pupils Manager of fire-hit Perth hotel taking legal action against owner Animal lovers celebrate as Fife Foxhounds disbands for ‘financial reasons’ When Perth Motorail helped drivers to ‘take the car the easy way’ KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I fear for kids getting sex education from online porn Most Commented 1 When Perth Motorail helped drivers to 'take the car the easy way' 2 Dundee's Olympia reports 'catastrophic' losses of more than £2m during closures 3 Why is a Coupar Angus solar company registered in the world's number one tax haven? 4 Starbucks and Domino's franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row 5 ERIC NICOLSON: Willie Collum's display at Ibrox has single-handedly undermined my faith in VAR 6 Dundee is Scotland's capital of 'hidden' unemployment 7 Nando's given green light to open first Perth restaurant 8 Late deadline day drama sees Dundee seal loan return for star striker Zach Robinson 9 Dundee hotels cash in as prices soar for Radio 1's Big Weekend 10 John Swinney probe after council advises Blairgowrie couple not to apply for solar panels