Shell profits leap to record £68.1bn after surge in energy prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Shell profits leap to record £68.1bn after surge in energy prices

By Press Association
February 2 2023, 7.34am Updated: February 2 2023, 8.40am
Shell has said that profits rocketed to 84.3 billion dollars (£68.1 billion) (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Shell has said that profits rocketed to 84.3 billion dollars (£68.1 billion) (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Shell has recorded its highest profit in the energy giant’s 115-year history as it benefited from soaring energy prices.

It said that core profits rocketed to 84.3 billion dollars (£68.1 billion) in 2022, surpassing the expectations of industry experts.

Shell’s latest profit haul will increase pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to tax energy producers further, as households come under pressure from sky-high bills.

Bumper profits by producers in 2022 prompted the Government to launch a windfall tax, called the Energy Profits Levy, which was then toughened by Mr Hunt.

Shell said it paid 1.9 billion dollars (£1.5 billion) in windfall tax charges to the UK and EU.

Labour accused Mr Sunak of being “too weak” to stand up to oil and gas interests following Shell’s profit increase.

Shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband said: “As the British people face an energy price hike of 40% in April, the Government is letting the fossil fuel companies making bumper profits off the hook with their refusal to implement a proper windfall tax.”

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said: “No company should be making these kind of outrageous profits out of Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“Rishi Sunak was warned as chancellor and now as Prime Minister that we need a proper windfall tax on companies like Shell and he has failed to take action.”

Shell also announced that it will pay a further four billion dollars (£3.2 billion) to shareholders through a new share buyback programme, and will increase dividend payments by 15%.

The London-listed oil major told investors that adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) leapt 53% against the previous year, after energy prices were catapulted higher following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Adjusted earnings, including taxes, more than doubled to 39.9 billion dollars (£32.2 billion).

The figures are part of a debut set of results for Wael Sawan, who took over as chief executive at the start of the year.

Shell added that core profits hit 20.6 billion dollars (£16.6 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2022, although this represented a 4% decrease on the same period in 2021.

Mr Sawan said: “Our results in Q4 and across the full year demonstrate the strength of Shell’s differentiated portfolio, as well as our capacity to deliver vital energy to our customers in a volatile world.

“We believe that Shell is well positioned to be the trusted partner through the energy transition.

“As we continue to put our powering progress strategy into action, we will build on our core strengths, further simplify the organisation and focus on performance.

“We intend to remain disciplined while delivering compelling shareholder returns, as demonstrated by the 15% dividend increase and the four-billion-dollar share buyback programme announced today.”

Campaigners from Greenpeace said Shell is “profiteering from climate destruction” after the record profit haul.

“While Shell counts their record-breaking billions, people across the globe count the damage from the record-breaking droughts, heatwaves and floods this oil giant is fuelling,” Greenpeace senior climate justice campaigner Elena Polisano said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
2
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
3
David Aird and Lee Brown will be sentenced later. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery
4
Wallace Hospital on Americanmuir Road. Image: DC Thomson.
Cigarette break Dundee mental health worker awarded £23k after ‘shambolic’ dismissal
5
Former Strathallan School pupil Robbie MacIsaac has designed a blowpipe to stop moisture getting into bagpipes.
Dragons’ Den: Did ex-Perthshire pupil’s bagpipe invention blow investors away?
6
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
7
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View
New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay
8
Prosecution case finishes in Troon Avenue murder trial
9
North Muirton Primary School.
Woman charged after lollipop man knocked down outside Perth school
10
Perth Harbour.
Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance

More from The Courier

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer says January transfer window was toughest of his career as…
Emma Varley, St Andrews Botanic Garden artist in residence. Image: Fife Contemporary
New St Andrews Botanic Garden artist-in-residence explores AI-generated botanical images
Richard Smernicki (left) who runs the music business course at Perth UHI with SMIA's chief executive officer Ronnie Gurr. Image: Richard Smernicki
Perth UHI music industry partnership will help make music students career-ready
Kirkcaldy brothers Leon and Leyton McLean have been given Courier Gold Stars for their fundraising for charity LoveOliver. Image: Steven Brown/ DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy brothers get Courier Gold Stars for raising funds for cancer charity
Melpi Platani says parking is essential for those popping to the shops on Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about…
2
Josimar in action against the Republic of Ireland in 1987 during Brazil's European tour. Image: Shutterstock.
Josimar to Dundee United: How Jim McLean almost pulled off 'most outrageous transfer' in…
Plans for Leven beach could include a Singing Butler statue
Statue of Jack Vettriano's The Singing Butler could become iconic landmark on Leven beach
Carnoustie Gold Links. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Scottish Golf Tourism Awards winners: Carnoustie Golf Links celebrates two awards
Eetu Vertainen. Image; Shutterstock.
Eetu Vertainen: Welsh champions TNS battling Linfield to sign St Johnstone striker in summer
Melker Hallberg. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone yet to open contract talks with Melker Hallberg

Editor's Picks

Most Commented