Home Politics

Government steps in to provide ‘waking watch’ at fire-threat apartment complex

By Press Association
February 2 2023, 10.49am
The Scottish Government is funding 24-hour-a-day fire safety patrols at a Glasgow apartment complex (Richard McCarthy/PA)
The Scottish Government is funding 24-hour-a-day fire safety patrols at a Glasgow apartment complex (Richard McCarthy/PA)

The Scottish Government has stepped in to organise 24-hour-a-day patrols at a Glasgow apartment complex after a report highlighted fire safety issues at the site.

The so-called “waking watch” will see a team of fire safety exports continually patrol the grounds and buildings at the complex, in order to alert residents if a fire does break out.

Ministers said the action, which is described as being a temporary measure, was needed as developers there had failed to make the necessary improvements after a report late last year highlighted concerns.

But Housing Secretary Shona Robison has challenged them to “step up and take responsibility for work to keep the residents in their buildings safe”.

Housing Secretary Shona Robison said the patrols are a temporary measure (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government refused to say how much the patrols are costing, citing commercial confidentiality.

It will also not identify the complex concerned, in a bid to protect the privacy of residents living there.

The action is being taken after the Government received a fire safety engineer’s report  for the site in late December.

This was passed to the developers, with urgent negotiations taking place between them and Scottish Government officials since then.

However, the Government said the company concerned had failed to implement the necessary safety measures – resulting in it intervening to ensure appropriate safeguards are in place.

The waking watch is being put in until a permanent solution can be arranged.

Speaking about the situation, Ms Robison said: “We have been engaging urgently with the developers of these buildings, they must step up and take responsibility for work to keep the residents in their buildings safe.

“The safety of residents is our utmost priority – that’s why the Scottish Government is intervening now to fund this work and ensure enhanced safeguards are in place as quickly as possible.

“Our negotiations with the developers are ongoing and it is my sincerest hope that a resolution can be found.”

She added: “These are temporary measures while improvements are made at this site – residents have been informed.”

