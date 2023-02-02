Suella Braverman’s ‘invasion’ rhetoric is ‘personally upsetting’, Lord Dubs says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Suella Braverman’s ‘invasion’ rhetoric is ‘personally upsetting’, Lord Dubs says

By Press Association
February 2 2023, 3.36pm
Lord Dubs and Suella Braverman (Yui Mok/James Manning/PA)
Suella Braverman’s rhetoric that treats migrants coming to the UK as “invaders” is “deeply and personally upsetting”, former child refugee Lord Dubs has said.

The Labour peer described the Home Secretary’s language as one of the low points of his long parliamentary career.

Ms Braverman has faced repeated criticism for her rhetoric describing migrants crossing the English Channel.

She prompted an outcry in November when she told MPs that the south coast was facing an “invasion” of illegal migrants while she has also frequently singled out Albanians after their numbers crossing the Channel in small boats spiralled.

Lord Dubs, the former Labour MP for Battersea Alf Dubs, was asked about the highs and lows of his time in the Commons and Lords.

He told the new Lord Speaker’s Corner podcast: “I have to say, when the Home Secretary talks about refugees as invaders, I find that deeply and personally upsetting.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“Upsetting because invaders are seen as an enemy.

“Invaders are hostile people.

“Whereas what we’re talking about are people who are fleeing from war, persecution, threats to their safety and so on.

“And I think we owe them a bit of compassion.

“So that is another low, and I’d strive in politics to have to overcome that.

“And when I’m talking outside Parliament and in Parliament, I try and argue an opposing case.”

Kindertransport memorial
The memorial to Kindertransport is unveiled on the quayside at Harwich (Joe Giddens/PA)

Lord Dubs was one of 669 mainly Jewish children who escaped to the UK from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia under the Kindertransport scheme in 1939.

In January, a video emerged of Holocaust survivor Joan Salter, 83, confronting Ms Braverman and likening her language on migrants attempting to cross the Channel to that used by the Nazis.

Ms Braverman thanked Ms Salter for her question during a meeting in her Fareham constituency, but said she “won’t apologise” for claiming there is “an invasion” on the south coast.

Since taking office, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made stopping small-boat crossings one of his priorities.

3

