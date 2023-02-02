Drugs minister pushes consumption rooms during ‘constructive’ UK summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drugs minister pushes consumption rooms during ‘constructive’ UK summit

By Press Association
February 2 2023, 4.46pm
Angela Constance said she met with ministers from across the UK to discuss the issue of problem drug use (PA)
Scotland's drugs minister has again pushed the UK Government to allow safe consumption rooms north of the border during a "constructive" meeting.

Scotland’s drugs minister has again pushed the UK Government to allow safe consumption rooms north of the border during a “constructive” meeting.

Angela Constance said she met with ministers from across the UK on Thursday to discuss the issue of drugs.

UK crime minister Chris Philp and Welsh health minster Lynne Neagle were also in attendance at the meeting, where Ms Constance urged the UK Government to reconsider its opposition to safe consumption facilities.

The initiative – which has been planned in Glasgow for a number of years – would allow people struggling with addiction to take drugs under the supervision of medical professionals.

The Home Office has repeatedly refused to provide the necessary exemptions to the Misuse of Drugs Act that would be required to ensure users and staff are not criminalised.

After the meeting, Ms Constance said in a statement: “At the ministerial meeting I continued to emphasise the importance of taking a public health approach to the drug deaths crisis in Scotland.

“Once again I raised the issue of safer drug consumption facilities.

Angela Constance
Angela Constance met with ministers from across the UK to discuss the issue of problem drug use (PA)

“Earlier this year, during a holiday in the United States, I visited a facility in New York.

“The OnPoint organisation runs two such facilities in the city and say that, since opening, they’ve reversed more than 700 overdoses.

“Seeing first-hand the impact it is having there made me even more determined to see one established in Scotland.

“I updated ministers on our work so far on this life-saving project and, again, pointed out how much quicker this could be done with agreement from the UK Government.”

Ms Constance said discussions also centred around drug checking facilities – which Glasgow, Aberdeen and Dundee are due to submit licensing applications for – in the wake of a Public Health Scotland alert on the discovery of synthetic opioids known as nitazenes.

She added: “It was a productive meeting with a shared commitment from all ministers to work together to address some of our challenges, such as poly-drug use, while also highlighting areas of success and good learning, including naloxone distribution and widening availability of long acting buprenorphine.

“There was also agreement about the need to overcome data protection barriers to improve essential data sharing between emergency services and drug and alcohol treatment providers.

“It was also useful to hear from the National Crime Agency about their work to tackle pill press availability and I committed to engaging with the UK Government on their current consultation to combat the illicit use of pill presses, and other matters.”

