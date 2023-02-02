Plaid Cymru: Raise income tax to give NHS workers pay rise and end strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Plaid Cymru: Raise income tax to give NHS workers pay rise and end strikes

By Press Association
February 2 2023, 5.03pm
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has proposed increasing the basic rate of income tax to raise funds for public sector workers (PA)
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has proposed increasing the basic rate of income tax to raise funds for public sector workers (PA)

Wales’ nationalist party has proposed raising taxes to give NHS workers a pay rise and end the strikes taking place across the country.

Plaid Cymru said it will call on the Welsh Government next week to amend their draft budget to raise the basic rate of income tax that people in Wales pay by 1p, the higher rate of tax by 2p, and the additional rate of tax by 3p.

Leader of the party Adam Price said the move would generate an extra £317 million which could provide health and care workers with fairer pay.

Mr Price said the money could be used to provide an 8% wage hike for NHS workers, a £12 an hour minimum wage for care workers and a package of financial support for those in greatest need.

The Welsh Government said raising income tax in the way set out by Plaid would hit those already struggling.

INDUSTRY Strikes
(PA Graphics)

Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, called the plans “typical voodoo economics from Plaid”.

It comes amid continued industrial action by public sector workers in Wales and across the UK because of disputes with the Government over pay and conditions, while NHS waiting times stand at an all-time high.

February 6 is set to see the biggest ever walkout of NHS staff in its history, with multiple unions representing nurses and ambulance staff planning to strike on the same day.

Mr Price said: “Our NHS is in crisis, workers are on strike, and the Labour Welsh Government is refusing to act.

“Thirteen years of Tory cuts and 25 years of Labour mismanagement has left our health and care workers demoralised, exhausted and struggling to make ends meet.

“Plaid Cymru’s proposals offer a way forward.

“Fair pay for nurses will mean fair play for patients and would signal a real investment in our NHS, putting it on a sustainable footing for the future.

“Labour cannot in good faith say they are doing everything they can to support health and care workers when they have so far refused to use the tax powers at their disposal.”

Mr Price added: “If Labour truly are the party of the workers as they claim to be, they will support our amendment to the budget, and if they truly believe in a fair taxation system, they will join us in demanding the powers to set our own tax bands just like Scotland, rather than be ruled by Westminster.”

Wales has limited devolved tax-varying powers which mean that since April 2019 it has been able to set Welsh income tax, which is paid directly to the Welsh Government. It is not a separate tax but determines the overall rate of income tax paid by people in Wales.

The Welsh Government has previously made a commitment not to use its powers to increase tax “as long as the economic impact of Covid-19 lasts”.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Now is not the right time to raise the basic rate of income tax as it would hurt many who are already struggling with rising inflation and higher energy bills.

“Increasing the higher and additional rates of income tax in the way Plaid Cymru are proposing would only raise £75m – the bulk of the revenue raised under these proposals would come from basic rate tax payers in Wales.

“Our draft budget protects public services and the most vulnerable in the face of a perfect storm of financial pressures.”

Welsh Tory leader Mr Davies said: “If they really lacked faith in Labour ministers in the Senedd, they would stop propping them up.

“Instead, they’re trying to have all the good things of government without taking responsibility. The result is typical voodoo economics from Plaid, trying to spend the same pound twice.

“Under the UK Conservative Government, Wales gets £1.20 for every £1 spent in England. The money is there but Labour and Plaid mismanagement is short-changing Wales and our NHS.”

The draft budget will be debated in the Senedd on Tuesday February 7.

3

