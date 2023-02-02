Why has the Bank of England hiked interest rates and what does it mean?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Why has the Bank of England hiked interest rates and what does it mean?

By Press Association
February 2 2023, 5.14pm Updated: February 2 2023, 5.18pm
The Bank of England hiked interest rates on Thursday (John Walton/PA)
The Bank of England hiked interest rates on Thursday (John Walton/PA)

The Bank of England has hiked interest rates for the tenth time in a row, heaping further pressure on households.

The decision was taken to help keep inflation under control.

But why does this help inflation, and what might be to come further down the road?

– Why has the bank increased rates?

The Bank of England is tasked with keeping inflation under control. At the moment inflation is not under control, it hit 10.5% in the year to December.

The main tool that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has to combat inflation is its authority to decide the base interest rate.

If it raises rates, it is generally seen as putting downward pressure on inflation, if it slashes the rate then inflation should often rise.

– Why do interest rates impact inflation?

In simple terms which skip a few steps, the base rate is used by normal banks to help them decide what interest rate to charge borrowers, and also what to pay to savers.

This means that people taking out a mortgage will have to pay more interest on their loan.

That means they have less money left in their pockets by the end of the month, which reduces the amount they spend with shops and businesses.

This reduces demand in the economy, which puts less pressure on supplies of goods and services.

ECONOMY Rates
(PA Graphics)

This means that businesses may supply their goods and services at a lower price, or at least not raise prices as rapidly.

Inflation measures the prices of what households buy, so if prices are not rising rapidly, inflation is low.

 – Will my mortgage go up soon?

The answer to this depends what kind of mortgage you have. If you have a tracker mortgage – the type that directly follows the base rate – you can expect your interest payments to jump pretty soon.

If you have a fixed-term mortgage, you will not start paying more interest until you have to remortgage when your current deal runs out.

– Is there more to come?

Perhaps. The Bank signalled on Thursday the UK could be nearing peak interest rates, and may have already reached it.

Decision makers said they might raise rates again, but only if they see evidence of more persistent inflationary pressures.

Inflation has already begun to fall from the 40-year highs it hit last year, and the Bank said it expects the measure to fall quickly this year.

Governor Andrew Bailey said that the committee had deliberately softened the language it used this time around as it no longer pledged to act “forcefully” to bring down inflation.

But he added that it was “too soon to declare victory” over inflation just yet.

– Did all decision makers agree?

No. There is a split in the committee. But rather than people wanting to hike rates further, the dissenters – there were two of them – wanted to keep them unchanged.

They argued that the economy is weak as people’s real incomes are falling.

They also said that the impact of recent rate rises have not filtered through yet – there tends to be a lag.

They argued that by raising rates much further the bank would reduce inflation to well below its target rate, which would require it to reverse some of those decisions later down the line.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
North Muirton Primary School.
Woman charged after lollipop man knocked down outside Perth school
2
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke. Image: DC Thomson.
Troon Avenue killer’s ‘apocalyptic rage’ before stabbing Bennylyn with Samurai sword
3
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
4
Wallace Hospital on Americanmuir Road. Image: DC Thomson.
Cigarette break Dundee mental health worker awarded £23k after ‘shambolic’ dismissal
5
Man found injured near Douglas Medical Centere in Dundee
Probe as man found injured on Dundee street
6
Prosecution case finishes in Troon Avenue murder trial
7
Perth and Kinross Council HQ. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Council workers in Perth and Kinross could lose thousands in redundancy pay-out changes
8
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
9
Chef Stuart Black and owner Christopher Strachan outside 63 Tay Street in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth restaurant 63 Tay Street reopens with new chef at its helm with Michelin…
10
Liam Fox
Liam Fox on ‘Asghar Out’ protests, Tony Watt exit and Dundee United’s transfer window
3

More from The Courier

Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray on February transfer strategy with Raith Rovers squad 'healthiest it has been'
Pars boss James McPake was disappointed not to get any transfers over the line. Image: SNS.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline tried to sign Euan Murray and addresses fan concern over…
The Bank of England hiked interest rates on Thursday (John Walton/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Soldier fined and stalker for sentencing
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View
New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay
St Johnstone fans will be welcomed into McDiarmid Park for a meeting to be attended by club staff. Image: SNS
St Johnstone to host 'open meeting' for fans at McDiarmid Park
Lynne Hoggan holding a folded cereal box to the camera.
LYNNE HOGGAN: What's with all these life hacks? And who hasn't cut pizza with…
People in Dundee facing fuel poverty could be given help.
Angus Council seeks further fuel-support funding to help locals through cost-of-living-crisis winter
Perth Harbour.
Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance
Luke McAuliffe with his mum, Lisa, and older sister, Arwen. Image: Simon Price/CRUK
Inspirational teenage cancer survivor Luke tackles CRUK superstore opening after return to action with…
Sheriff AB Wilkinson.
Sheriff AB Wilkinson KC: Former Dundee University Law faculty dean dies

Editor's Picks

Most Commented