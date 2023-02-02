Have hope: Sunak says he can get the economy growing this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Have hope: Sunak says he can get the economy growing this year

By Press Association
February 2 2023, 8.40pm Updated: February 3 2023, 12.00am
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak departs 10 Downing Street (James Manning/PA)
Rishi Sunak insisted he can get the economy growing again “this year” as he urged people to “have hope” despite the bleak assessments of the UK’s finances.

The Prime Minister pledged he would release his tax returns “shortly” as he battles to recover from having to sack Nadhim Zahawi as his Tory party chairman over his financial affairs.

He also did not rule out supplying Ukraine with fighter jets in the future as Volodymyr Zelensky urges allies to send them to help repel the Russian invasion.

In a TalkTV interview, Mr Sunak insisted he could quickly turn around the nation’s fortunes after the Bank of England predicted a recession will be shorter and shallower than expected.

The Bank also hiked the base interest rate from 3.5% to 4% in an attempt to help bring double-digit inflation under control.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted a day earlier the UK economy will be the only major economy – including sanction-hit Russia – to plunge into recession this year.

Mr Sunak insisted he could deliver the five priorities he has set for the nation, three of which centre on the economy.

“I do believe over the course of this year we’ll get the economy growing again,” the Prime Minister told broadcaster Piers Morgan.

The Bank predicted the economy will shrink by 1% compared to the 3% previously feared partly because wholesale energy prices have fallen. But it is still a recession.

The IMF predicts that the UK economy will contract by 0.6% this year against the 0.3% growth it pencilled in last October in a major downgrade by the fund.

Asked what his message to the public is, Mr Sunak said: “It’s ‘have hope’. Have hope because I can make it better, and I will make it better.”

With his pledge to govern with “integrity” at every level 100 days ago when he entered No 10 dented by Mr Zahawi’s tax affairs and bullying allegations dogging Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, Mr Sunak recommitted to publishing his tax returns in order to be “transparent”.

“The tax filing deadline’s just passed, so they’re just being prepared and they will be released shortly,” he said, before saying most people would consider him as being “financially fortunate” when asked if he was a billionaire.

Mr Sunak said it was a “good thing” that predecessor Boris Johnson was still active politically, after the former prime minister called for the West to provide Ukraine with the fighter jets it wants.

Downing Street has highlighted the complexities of training Ukrainian pilots to fly the RAF’s Typhoon and F-35 planes.

Mr Sunak argued they “are incredibly sophisticated pieces of equipment that require months if not years for people to be trained on”.

But asked if he could rule out supplying them in the future, he said: “No, we’re always in a dialogue with our Ukrainian friends about what the right way to support them is.”

Much of his first 100 days in office have been characterised by a wave of public sector strikes over pay, as ministers often refuse to negotiate over salaries with unions.

Mr Sunak said nurses should be treated as an “exception” and that he would “love to give the nurses a massive pay rise” but insisted he could not.

He did not deny he has asked Suella Braverman to tone down her language after anger over the Home Secretary’s claims of an “invasion” of small boats across the Channel.

Mr Sunak said “we should always remember that we’re a compassionate country”, adding: “She believes that. Everyone believes that in the Government.

“But we’re not a soft touch.”

Tackling the unauthorised crossings of the Channel is one of Mr Sunak’s key priorities, but a key part of his solution has been grounded by the legal challenges to the controversial plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The Prime Minister insisted that the policy will happen and said asylum claims will be sped up to a “matter of days or weeks” and “not months or years”.

