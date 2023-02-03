Charity warns NHS risks being ‘overwhelmed’ as cancer cases forecast to rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charity warns NHS risks being ‘overwhelmed’ as cancer cases forecast to rise

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 12.02am
The number of Scots being diagnosed with cancer could increase to more than 42,000 a year by 2040, research by a leading charity has suggested (PA)

The health service in Scotland could be “overwhelmed” by rising cancer cases, a charity has warned, as it said the number of Scots diagnosed with the disease each year could top 42,000 in less than two decades.

Cancer Research UK projected that if current trends continue, the number of cancers diagnosed in Scotland could rise from 34,100 a year to 42,100 by 2040.

It also projected that over that period of time annual deaths could rise to 19,100 – up 17% from the current total of 16,400.

Analysis by the charity suggested in total there could be 703,000 new cases of cancer and 321,000 cancer deaths in Scotland between 2023 and 2040 – with more than three fifths (61%) of cases and over three quarters (76%) of deaths taking place amongst those aged 70 and above.

The health charity released the figures ahead of World Cancer Day on February 4.

And it said that while cancer survival rates have improved for many forms of the disease, an increase in the age of  patients means more people with a higher risk will develop the disease, and that more survivors will need follow-up care, with more patients left with complex needs.

To deal with this, Cancer Research UK said action was needed now from the Scottish Government.

Cancer Research UK’s chief clinician, Professor Charles Swanton, said: “Right now, the health service in Scotland is just about treading water.

“By the end of the next decade, if left unaided, the NHS risks being overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new cancer diagnoses.

“It takes up to 15 years to train an oncologist, pathologist, radiologist or surgeon.

“The Scottish Government must start planning now to give patients the support they will so desperately need.”

Prof Swanton added: “I’m hopeful that through investment and reform in the health service and advancements in research, future numbers of cancer cases might not be as high as these projections warn.

“But if the Scottish Government doesn’t act now to prepare for this demand, there’s a risk that our hard-fought progress in cancer survival could go into reverse.”

According to Cancer Research UK, the number of people diagnosed with kidney cancer in Scotland every year is projected to increase 161% between 2017-2019 and 2038-2040, going from around 1,200 cases a year to around 3,200.

Over the same period the number of Scots diagnosed with melanoma skin cancer is projected to rise by 81%, from around 1,400 a year to around 2,500.

Meanwhile, annual deaths from liver cancer are projected to go from around 600 to around 1,100 between 2018-2021 and 2038-2040 – a rise of 86%.

Male deaths from prostate cancer are projected to rise by 38% over this period, from around 1,000 a year to around 1,400.

Faced with that, Cancer Research UK is calling on the Scottish Government to invest more in staff and equipment for the NHS.

It also said action was needed to change the way cancer is detected and diagnosed, so the disease is picked up earlier when it is more treatable.

Cancer Research UK’s senior external affairs manager for Scotland, Andy Glyde, urged: “Years of chronic shortages in staff and equipment in cancer services must be addressed to cope with demand today and in the future.

“The Scottish Government’s forthcoming cancer strategy must set out how we can transform the way we detect, diagnose and treat cancer to ultimately save more lives.

“To do this, properly funded actions are essential to address workforce gaps and transform cancer services for the future. ”

He added: “This World Cancer Day we are calling on the Scottish Government to commit to transforming Scotland’s cancer survival from world-lagging to world-leading and prepare our cancer services for the challenges of the future.”

Labour health spokesperson Jackie Baillie said the “terrifying report” from Cancer Research UK “must be a wake-up call” for ministers.

She added: “We are facing a ticking time bomb of cancer cases, but the Health Secretary doesn’t seem to grasp the urgency.

“Cancer waiting times are getting worse and worse, and the SNP haven’t met their 62-day treatment standard in over 10 years.

“We need a real cancer catch-up plan and we need it now.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “While more people are being diagnosed with cancer, more people are also being cured and living longer with the illness, thanks to the many new and established treatments now available.

“The increasing numbers of cases is also a simple reflection of the fact that people are, overall, living longer.

“We are determined to ensure cancer is diagnosed as early as possible, and the new 10-year cancer strategy, due to be published in spring 2023, will look at improving patient pathways from prevention and diagnosis through to treatment and post-treatment care.

“It includes a new earlier diagnosis vision for Scotland as well as a robust workforce strategy.”

