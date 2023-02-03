Students to sit digital mock exams in new trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Students to sit digital mock exams in new trial

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 12.03am
Future students may be assessed digitally as in the pandemic, exam boards have said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Future students may be assessed digitally as in the pandemic, exam boards have said (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Thousands of students are to sit digital mock exams over the coming weeks in a new pilot test, an exam board has said.

Students will be offered GCSE Computer Science, IGCSEs in English and AS-level History under the OCR and Cambridge International exam boards.

The mock tests will run in weekly sessions until March 19 and will be based on real exam papers while being marked by Cambridge examiners, the exam board said.

Schools will pay about £10 for each digital exam while students will receive their results within two weeks.

Cambridge University Press & Assessment said it is trialling the digital tests in up to 30 UK schools and 35 around the world.

Its assessment experts believe digital exams will become a permanent part of the exam system for GCSEs, IGCSEs and A-levels – and it wants to offer digital mock exams to all schools after the trials.

Exam board Edexcel, run by Pearson, said it has similar plans for digital exams, while AQA has also been conducting digital assessment pilots.

Jill Duffy, chief executive of OCR, said: “Digital assessment is not a hypothetical future, it’s happening right now.

“We will use insights from these trials to make our digital mocks a user-friendly option for all schools and colleges.

“Students will be able to take the highest quality online tests, building on our established paper exams, where schools opt to do so. Our development approach based on trials and research ensures we deliver high-quality, robust digital assessments.

“Students and teachers embraced digital learning by necessity during the pandemic. Now we can harness the best of that technology in assessment by choice.

“Digital assessment will never fully replace traditional exams, but technology is improving the student experience and can make exams more effective, resilient and flexible with access to faster feedback and results.”

Cambridge said it also wants to trial assessments for a new digital computing qualification that would run alongside the existing IGCSE in Computer Science.

The trials are to take place in about 20 schools across the world, from Chile to Zambia.

Rod Smith, group managing director for international education at Cambridge University Press & Assessment, said: “We are looking into the future, taking steps forward informed by input from teachers, industry and our researchers.

“We’re building digital-first qualifications around the world, exploring the immense potential for digital exams that can reach beyond the limitations of paper, while offering more flexible and personalised options.”

