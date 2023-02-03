Energy suppliers told to review meter practices as questions raised over courts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Energy suppliers told to review meter practices as questions raised over courts

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 11.25am
Former Ofgem boss Dermot Nolan said that banning the forced installation of prepayment meters might be right, but would lead to higher bills for everyone else (Yui Mok/PA)
Former Ofgem boss Dermot Nolan said that banning the forced installation of prepayment meters might be right, but would lead to higher bills for everyone else (Yui Mok/PA)

A former minister and an energy boss have said courts need to consider how they are waving through the warrants that allow energy suppliers to break into people’s homes as Ofgem asked companies to review their use of the practice.

Caroline Flint, chairwoman of the Government-sponsored fuel poverty advisory committee, welcomed the moratorium on suppliers forcing prepayment meters on their customers.

“I think energy companies have been given the benefit of the doubt on this for too long and now I think it is right to have this moratorium,” the former Labour minister told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

She added: “We might need new laws but I think the courts need to look to themselves on this as well.

Caroline Flint
Caroline Flint, chairwoman of the Government-sponsored fuel poverty advisory committee (PA)

“I think there is a question about how these warrants seemed to have been waved through.”

Her words were echoed by former npower boss Paul Massara on the same programme, who added that companies do not have enough insight into what their contractors might be doing.

“What is clear is that there weren’t the sufficient checks and balances, either in the company or actually in the magistrates,” he said.

Mr Massara added: “The regulations I think are sufficient, they’ve just not been enforced — and the companies have not had sufficient control over third parties.”

Ofgem boss Jonathan Brearley said: “It is astonishing for any supplier not to know about their own contractors’ behaviour, especially where they are interacting with the most vulnerable in our society.

“That’s why, today, I’ve asked all suppliers to review all activities regarding PPM (prepayment meter) warrants.”

Emma Pinchbeck, the chief executive of trade body Energy UK, said: “It should never be the case that we are putting people on prepay who are in vulnerable circumstances, and absolutely that is a message I am happy to repeat.”

But it is unclear whether authorities will want to ban the forced switching of customers to prepayment meters.

The practice is the only way that suppliers can ensure that people pay their bills, and companies are only allowed to do so if they first try to find any alternative solution.

The cost for bills that do not get paid is spread onto all other households across the country, so any ban could hike prices, said former Ofgem boss Dermot Nolan.

“If you did that and you still make companies manage debt as much as you can, I think you would get slightly higher energy prices as a result — that happens in water,” he said.

“Is that a trade-off you should make? I’m not sure, but I think you could argue it is the more civilised thing to do. But you would, I think, have slightly higher energy prices as a result.”

The issue has been catapulted into the spotlight after a Times investigation showed British Gas subcontractors breaking into the homes of vulnerable people.

