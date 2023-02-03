Train driver union boss delayed by ‘bloody rail strikes’ as members walk out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Train driver union boss delayed by ‘bloody rail strikes’ as members walk out

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 12.13pm Updated: February 3 2023, 12.59pm
The boss of a trade union whose train driver members walked out on Friday in a row over pay and conditions said he was delayed by “bloody rail strikes’ (Yui Mok/PA)
The boss of a trade union whose train driver members walked out on Friday in a row over pay and conditions said he was delayed by "bloody rail strikes' (Yui Mok/PA)

The boss of a trade union whose train driver members walked out on Friday in a row over pay and conditions said he was delayed by “bloody rail strikes”.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan made the quip to the PA news agency as he arrived at a picket line outside London Euston station later than planned.

Friday’s strike by train driver members of Aslef and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) left large parts of the country with no services all day, as operators such as Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, Northern and Southern are not running any trains.

Asked how long the industrial action will continue, Mr Whelan replied: “What option do we have?

“If you haven’t had a pay rise for four years, do you wait five? Do you wait six or seven?”

Mr Whelan said Aslef members “don’t want to go back until we get a resolution”.

Strikes graphic
(PA Graphics)

Negotiations with the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) – representing train operators – have “gone backwards”, according to Mr Whelan.

He added: “Maybe they’ll come with a different attitude next week. We don’t know yet.”

RDG chairman Steve Montgomery said negotiations with Aslef are “going backwards” and “the talks have not moved on as quickly as we’d like”.

He told Sky News: “We all understand that we want to give our staff a pay increase, (it’s) naturally important, particularly in these economic climates.

“But drivers’ average wages are £60,000 at this moment. We are offering up to £65,000 over two years. That’s quite a significant increase for people.”

Aslef says the offer would add a “significant” number of contracted hours to drivers.

Mr Montgomery said “we feel closer to a deal” with the RMT.

He went on: “RMT are presently consulting their members (on an offer) at this moment in time.

“What we are seeking from RMT is to put that offer out to a referendum to the members and let them decide whether this offer is acceptable as a best and final (one).

“I’m hopeful that the offer we’ve made will stop the strikes.”

He apologised to passengers for the “very limited service” on Friday, and said the disruption would last “all day”, with some services starting “slightly later” on Saturday.

Train drivers took part in the day of industrial action on Wednesday, which also involved teachers, university staff, civil servants, bus drivers and security guards.

About 1,900 members of Unite working as bus drivers for Abellio in London are completing a three-day strike on Friday in a separate dispute over pay.

