Government accused of repeatedly blocking Hillsborough public advocate law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Government accused of repeatedly blocking Hillsborough public advocate law

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 3.46pm
Floral tributes at the Hillsborough Memorial at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)
Floral tributes at the Hillsborough Memorial at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)

The Government was accused of repeatedly blocking a Bill aimed at introducing a public advocate for families like those who lost loved ones in the Hillsborough disaster.

The Public Advocate (No 2) Bill would introduce an independent representative for the bereaved and survivors of disasters involving public authorities.

But the Bill was effectively denied a second reading at the end of Friday’s Commons sitting, a day when backbench MPs are conventionally given a chance to make laws outside of the Government’s legislative agenda.

Following the objection, Labour former minister Maria Eagle questioned whether ministers cared about “righting the terrible wrongs” of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

The Garston and Halewood MP told the Commons: “We have seen five Bills proceed today. The Public Advocate (No 2) Bill has been introduced repeatedly into Parliament since 2015.

Labour Party Conference – Day Two
Maria Eagle said it was the 12th time the bill had been blocked (PA)

“The objection today from the Government is the 12th time they have objected in the last two years, despite a proposal for a public advocate being in the Government’s own 2017 manifesto.

“Can you advise me please on how I can convince my constituents, who are families of the 97 unlawfully killed and survivors of that terrible day at Hillsborough, that our government cares about righting the terrible wrongs they have suffered over the last 34 years, and making sure that the lessons of that terrible day are truly learned?”

Commons Deputy Speaker Sir Roger Gale responded that the whole House had “enormous sympathy with those who suffered at Hillsborough” but told Ms Eagle she could not use a point of order to prolong debate on her Bill.

Speaking outside the Commons, Ms Eagle later added: “After 34 years of waiting, the Hillsborough families now need legislative change to ensure no other families bereaved by public disasters are treated as they have been by state agencies covering up the truth.

“This Bill is part of the change they have called for but it has been blocked for the 12th time by the Government objecting to it when they could have let it proceed.

“I will not give up fighting for them and for these measures, and I will bring the proposals back again in March so that we can deliver justice for these courageous families.”

Police chiefs this week promised a “cultural change” and apologised to families of Hillsborough victims in an official response to a report by the Rt Revd James Jones, former bishop of Liverpool, into the experiences of the Hillsborough families is published.

Ninety-seven football fans died as a result of a crush at a match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on April 15, 1989.

They were unlawfully killed amid a number of police errors, an inquest jury ruled in 2016.

Steve Reed MP, shadow justice secretary, added: “Labour stands unequivocally with the Hillsborough families. There can be no justice for those who died until we stop the same thing ever happening again.

“We’ve repeatedly called for the Hillsborough Law and making it reality would be a priority of a Labour government to ensure that victims of major tragedies get the same legal representation as the authorities that failed them.”

The Bill is set to be debated again on March 3, but will fall to the bottom of the order paper for the day, meaning MPs will likely run out of time to consider it.

Labour MP Luke Pollard’s attempt to reform gun laws were also blocked from a second reading.

The Plymouth Sutton and Devonport MP’s Firearms and Hate Crime Bill was aimed at preventing attacks similar to the 2021 Keyham shooting, when gunman Jake Davison killed five people.

Lib Dem MP for Bath, Wera Hobhouse meanwhile criticised the Government for blocking her Bill aimed at ending all installations of prepayment meters over the winter.

Ms Hobhouse said: “This Bill has been in front of Parliament since early December, but the Conservative Government chose to ignore it. Only after a scandal and shocking revelations about energy companies prying on vulnerable people did the regulator, Ofgem, finally act.

“It is too little, too late. My Bill would go further than the regulator, by banning the installation of prepayment meters for a period of time to get people through this difficult winter and to investigate any rogue practices.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0026842. 25/2/2021. Pics of staff and residents of Balhousie St Ronans Care Home in Dundee, for feature on how they have coped during Covid lockdown.
Dundee care home residents ‘distressed’ and ‘calling out for support’ due to staff shortage
2
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
4
David Aird and Lee Brown will be sentenced later. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery
5
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
6
Loick Ayina could make his United debut this weekend. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Mark Fotheringham delivers Loick Ayina verdict as Huddersfield boss reveals ‘cage football’ drive…
7
Perth Harbour.
Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance
4
8
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View
New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay
9
Pars boss James McPake was disappointed not to get any transfers over the line. Image: SNS.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline tried to sign Euan Murray and addresses fan concern over…
10
Perth and Kinross Council HQ. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Council workers in Perth and Kinross could lose thousands in redundancy pay-out changes

More from The Courier

Tom Lang in action versus Linlithgow. Image: SNS.
Tom Lang says Raith Rovers held meeting over 'wee things' holding them back and…
The new development at the junction of Buttars Loan and South Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Machinery damaged after intruders enter Dundee building site
Dr Stuart Waiting of Scottish Union of Education speaking at a hustings.
How gender identity is taught in schools challenged by Dundee lecturer behind new campaign…
Chalk symbols for male, female and transgender on a blackboard.
How Scottish schools are advised to teach about gender identity and support transgender pupils
Joe Chalmers has extended his deal at East End Park by two years. Image: Craig Brown.
Joe Chalmers says he looks forward to 'getting out of bed and coming in'…
Floral tributes at the Hillsborough Memorial at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)
Friday court round-up — Dead cat charge and prison plea
Courier / Telegraph News - Dundee - CR0023897 - Scott Milne / Lindsay Hamilton story; first Belfast flight leaving from Dundee Airport. Picture shows; the Loganair aircraft prior to taking off for Belfast, Dundee Airport, Riverside Drive, Dundee, 18th Sept 2020. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Warning for Dundee Airport passengers over two days of possible strike action
There have been rumblings of discontent amongst Dundee United fans. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United fans' unrest must be addressed - or it could fester…
Councillor Craig Fotheringham with permanently flashing safety signs at Strathmore Primary School, Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tayside Contracts chiefs criticised for Angus school 20mph safety signs flashing 24/7
Brendan Charleson and Dyfan Dwyfor in The Man In The Submarine rehearsals.
New play for Perth and Byre looks at dementia, love and loss

Editor's Picks

Most Commented