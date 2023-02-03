Burning of plastic must stop by 2030, report warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Burning of plastic must stop by 2030, report warns

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 4.07pm
The Scottish Government has been urged to stop fossil-based plastic being incinerated (Alamy/PA)

Scotland must stop burning plastics by 2030, an independent review has warned ministers.

The report follows an earlier review into the role of incineration in Scotland, which recommended placing a cap on future capacity and led to ministers introducing restrictions on incinerator developments.

Colin Church, the author of the report, has now added 12 new recommendations to help Scotland reduce the carbon impact of residual – or black bag – waste treatment infrastructure.

Environmental campaigners have welcomed the suggestions, which include urging the Scottish Government and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency to introduce robust arrangements by 2025 to stop fossil-based plastic being incinerated.

Green circular economy minister Lorna Slater welcomed the recommendations (Jane Barlow/PA)

The measures should be in place by 2030, it recommends, except where required for hazardous waste disposal.

Ministers are also urged to take forward policies to reduce plastic production and use, promote source segregation of all plastics, and implement advanced sorting to remove plastics from black bag waste.

It also suggests that heat from incinerators, where possible, should be used for homes and businesses instead.

Welcoming the report, circular economy minister Lorna Slater said: “I would like to thank Dr Church for this report, which will make an important contribution to ensuring that the management of residual waste in Scotland aligns with our greenhouse gas emission reduction targets.

“Of course, the best way to reduce harmful emissions from our waste is to prevent it from occurring in the first place.

Friends of the Earth is calling for incinerator use to be phased out entirely (Danny Lawson/PA)

“That is why we have already banned many of the most problematic single-use plastic products and will soon be presenting a draft Circular Economy Bill to Parliament.

“This will establish the legislative framework to support Scotland’s transition to a zero waste and circular economy.”

Campaign group Friends of the Earth Scotland previously welcomed the Scottish Government’s move to introduce a moratorium on planning permission for new incinerators.

But Kim Pratt, the group’s circular economy campaigner, urged Ms Slater to go further than the recommendations and reduce incinerator capacity in Scotland.

Failure to completely phase out incinerator use will “ultimately compromise Scotland’s chances of creating a zero carbon, circular economy”, campaigners said, as they emit more emissions than gas boilers.

Ms Pratt said: “Incinerators are amongst the largest single sources of emissions so the Scottish Government must create a plan to phase out incineration, plant by plant, and as rapidly as possible if it hopes to meet its own climate targets.”

Dr Church said: “Incinerators remains a more climate-friendly method of managing residual waste than traditional landfill, and more practical than any other currently available approach.

“However, without further action, this advantage will erode over a relatively short time.

“This is why my second report sets out a series of recommendations to improve the carbon impact of residual waste treatment, of which the most urgent and potentially most impactful is the cessation this decade of the incineration of plastic.”

Friday court round-up — Dead cat charge and prison plea
