EU ‘anxious to deal’ with unionist concerns over NI Protocol, says Tanaiste

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

EU ‘anxious to deal’ with unionist concerns over NI Protocol, says Tanaiste

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 5.16pm
Tanaiste Micheal Martin said the people of Northern Ireland deserved government (Brian Lawless/PA)
Tanaiste Micheal Martin said the people of Northern Ireland deserved government (Brian Lawless/PA)

Europe is anxious to deal with concerns that unionists have over the operation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, Tanaiste Micheal Martin has insisted.

Ireland’s deputy premier was speaking after meeting the main five political parties in Belfast amid the continuing stalemate within the devolved government.

It came as DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson suggested that a deal between the EU and the UK over differences on the contentious post-Brexit trading deal could be reached within weeks.

Brexit
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said progress had been made between the EU and the UK over the protocol (Brian Lawless/PA)

But Sinn Fein highlighted the one-year anniversary of the collapse of the Stormont Executive, with party vice-president Michelle O’Neill accusing the DUP of “punishing the public”.

One year ago, former DUP first minister Paul Givan resigned as part of his party’s protest over the post-Brexit deal.

The DUP contends the protocol is a border in the Irish Sea and is undermining the union between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, as well as hampering trade.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris spoke of his disappointment in a series of tweets at reaching the one-year anniversary of the impasse.

“Today marks one year since the then-first minister of Northern Ireland resigned. Twelve months and one Assembly election later, it is disappointing that people in Northern Ireland still do not have the strong devolved government that they deserve,” he said.

Negotiations between the UK and the EU on differences within the protocol are ongoing.

Mr Martin said the people of Northern Ireland deserved government.

“The context is there in terms of the negotiations and discussions that are under way between the United Kingdom Government and the European Union team.

“I made the point to the parties this morning, there is a significant degree of confidentiality surrounding those negotiations and discussions, and I am in agreement with the need to provide space to both the negotiating teams to see if they can bring about a resolution of the issues around trade.”

He added: “We believe the issues can be resolved but that is a matter in the first instance for the EU negotiating team and the United Kingdom.

“There are a lot of challenges, I would not understate the difficulties that both sides will face in trying to resolve the issues.”

Mr Martin also said the EU was sensitive to concerns unionists had about the protocol.

“I think Europe is very aware and sensitive of the points of view and concerns that the unionist community have put forward in respect of the protocol issue, and having that seamless trade within the UK single market,” he said.

“These are issues that have been advanced strongly by the unionist parties, both the DUP and the UUP, and other parties are clear that if issues of that nature can be resolved, they’re happy enough to see them resolved.

“I do genuinely believe that the European Union is very anxious to deal with those concerns that unionism has.”

Speaking after his meeting with the Tanaiste, Sir Jeffrey said progress had been made between the EU and the UK over the protocol.

He said: “My understanding is that on some of the technical issues, the UK and EU sides have reached a level of agreement but there are still significant gaps to be bridged.

“We hope we can get an outcome over the next few weeks that unionists as well as nationalists can support. It depends on the level of progress. We don’t yet know the progress made.

“This could land within the next few weeks. I think, given that there are some major political issues still to be resolved, it could take longer.

Brexit
Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw said her party had explained to Mr Martin the need for urgent reform to Stormont institutions (Brian Lawless/PA)

“The important thing for me is the quality of the outcome, not the length of time taken.”

Ms O’Neill said she pressed on Mr Martin the need for the EU and UK to “close out” on a deal on the protocol as quickly as possible.

“I think he shares the same assessment, that there does appear to be good soundings coming from what is happening,” she said.

“People seem to have went quiet, I hope that that means that they’re working really hard, that they’re going to get to a point where there is a deal on the protocol.”

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw said her party had emphasised to Mr Martin an urgent need to reform the Stormont institutions after the latest period of collapse.

Brexit
UUP leader Doug Beattie expressed frustration at the lack of information he said local politicians were receiving about the negotiations (Brian Lawless/PA)

“He said that he is in support of reform but I don’t think that he has the same timescale as we would in that we should allow the negotiations with the EU to complete, get the institutions back up and then talk about how we reform the institutions,” she said.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie expressed frustration at the lack of information he said local politicians were being given about the protocol negotiations.

He said: “It is becoming incredibly frustrating, we are not being kept in the loop as to what is happening in regards to the negotiations between the EU and the UK, and if we’re not involved, if they try to bounce unionism, it’s simply not going to work.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said that despite “positivity” around the EU/UK talks on the protocol, it was still in “the DUP’s hands” whether the Executive would return if a deal was struck.

“We know all the problems in the health service and the economy and everything else, and we’re desperately in need of local politicians to take responsibility,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0026842. 25/2/2021. Pics of staff and residents of Balhousie St Ronans Care Home in Dundee, for feature on how they have coped during Covid lockdown.
Dundee care home residents ‘distressed’ and ‘calling out for support’ due to staff shortage
2
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
4
David Aird and Lee Brown will be sentenced later. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery
5
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
6
Loick Ayina could make his United debut this weekend. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Mark Fotheringham delivers Loick Ayina verdict as Huddersfield boss reveals ‘cage football’ drive…
7
Perth Harbour.
Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance
4
8
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View
New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay
9
Pars boss James McPake was disappointed not to get any transfers over the line. Image: SNS.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline tried to sign Euan Murray and addresses fan concern over…
10
Perth and Kinross Council HQ. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Council workers in Perth and Kinross could lose thousands in redundancy pay-out changes

More from The Courier

Tom Lang in action versus Linlithgow. Image: SNS.
Tom Lang says Raith Rovers held meeting over 'wee things' holding them back and…
The new development at the junction of Buttars Loan and South Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Machinery damaged after intruders enter Dundee building site
Dr Stuart Waiting of Scottish Union of Education speaking at a hustings.
How gender identity is taught in schools challenged by Dundee lecturer behind new campaign…
Chalk symbols for male, female and transgender on a blackboard.
How Scottish schools are advised to teach about gender identity and support transgender pupils
Joe Chalmers has extended his deal at East End Park by two years. Image: Craig Brown.
Joe Chalmers says he looks forward to 'getting out of bed and coming in'…
Tanaiste Micheal Martin said the people of Northern Ireland deserved government (Brian Lawless/PA)
Friday court round-up — Dead cat charge and prison plea
Courier / Telegraph News - Dundee - CR0023897 - Scott Milne / Lindsay Hamilton story; first Belfast flight leaving from Dundee Airport. Picture shows; the Loganair aircraft prior to taking off for Belfast, Dundee Airport, Riverside Drive, Dundee, 18th Sept 2020. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Warning for Dundee Airport passengers over two days of possible strike action
There have been rumblings of discontent amongst Dundee United fans. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United fans' unrest must be addressed - or it could fester…
Councillor Craig Fotheringham with permanently flashing safety signs at Strathmore Primary School, Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tayside Contracts chiefs criticised for Angus school 20mph safety signs flashing 24/7
Brendan Charleson and Dyfan Dwyfor in The Man In The Submarine rehearsals.
New play for Perth and Byre looks at dementia, love and loss

Editor's Picks

Most Commented